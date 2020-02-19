Bloomberg Proposes Decriminalized Cannabis Possession In Criminal Justice Reform Plan

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg issued his criminal justice reform plan Tuesday, and it includes proposals for the decriminalization of cannabis possession and the expungement of criminal records concerning cannabis convictions.

“Mike believes that further scientific study is required to assess the health effects of marijuana. In the meantime, he believes that no one should go to jail for smoking or possessing it,” the plan said.

Bloomberg has been previously known for his adverse attitude toward cannabis law reform and for its support of discriminatory policing strategies. Last year, he shared his views on cannabis legalization by saying it is the “stupidest thing anybody has ever done,” as reported by 12 News WBNG.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Although Democratic presidential candidate is supporting decriminalization of cannabis possession, he hasn’t proposed federal cannabis legalization — and said that some issues should be left for states to decide.

“Mike supports decriminalizing possession of small amounts nationally and would commute all remaining sentences and expunge sentences from criminal records. He also believes that for the moment this is an issue best left to the states, taking public health and safety into account.”

In addition, in his new criminal justice reform plan, Bloomberg also admitted there is racial discrimination when it comes to the criminalization of cannabis.

"He recognizes that the criminal approach to marijuana has fallen disproportionately on the Black community: While white and Black people in the U.S. use marijuana at roughly equal rates, Black Americans are nearly four times more likely to be arrested for possession."

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.