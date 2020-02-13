Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Reports Lower Q2 Revenue
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2020 8:56am   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Reports Lower Q2 Revenue

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACBreported Thursday second-quarter consolidated net revenue of CA$66.6 million ($50.21 million), 26% lower from CA$75.2 million in the first quarter.

The company also posted its quarterly cannabis net revenue of CA$63 million, which compares to CA$70.8 million in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter, Aurora had an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$80.2 million, compared to CA$39.7 million in one quarter earlier. The company attributed the decline in adjusted EBITDA loss to the lower revenue, and higher production and SG&A expenses.

Furthermore, Aurora noted it's working on lowering SG&A costs to reach positive adjusted EBITDA in the future.

"Despite delivering modest growth in our core medical and consumer business in Q2, we took immediate and deliberate actions to align our Company to current market conditions," Michael Singer, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO said in a statement.

See Also: Aurora Cannabis Analyst Questions Whether Company Has Enough Cash To Last Through 2020

The company also reported on important strategic and operational changes it has made after the quarter ended, which include hiring Singer as interim CEO, expanding its board of directors, forming a new transformation strategy to minimize its expenses.

"The transformational actions we announced last week have already positively impacted SG&A expense and we are confident that our run-rate will be approximately $40 million - $45 million as we exit the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. This is a very important step toward EBITDA profitability," said CFO Glen Ibbott.

The company reiterated its projections for the third quarter, estimating modest to no growth from second-quarter cannabis revenue.

Aurora's stock closed Wednesday's session at $1.46 per share.

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
7 Cannabis Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold
Marijuana Stocks Have A Bearish Short-Term Outlook, But Marijuana Crypto Could Ride A Bull
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Questions Whether Company Has Enough Cash To Last Through 2020
Why Being Active Matters With This Cannabis ETF
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.76
-0.02
- 0.13%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.97
-0.005
- 0.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.19
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$337.44
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga