Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Analyst Questions Whether Company Has Enough Cash To Last Through 2020
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Questions Whether Company Has Enough Cash To Last Through 2020

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) has tapped its at-the-market stock issuance program for a total of $245 million, reaching for $120.6 million since December, according to GLJ Research.

The Aurora Analyst

Gordon Johnson II maintained a Sell rating on Aurora with a zero price target.

Aurora 'Has No More Access To Incremental Funding'

Aurora told GLJ Research Dec. 9 that it had raised total net proceeds of $124.4 million, Johnson said in a Monday note.

In its Feb. 6 press release, the cannabis company said the program has been tapped for a total of $245 million, the analyst said.

Aurora has said a new at-the-market program won't be initiated until April 2021m meaning the company has $154.54 million in at-the-market stock issuance available to it until then, he said.

In the same December discussion, Johnson said GLJ was told the company has around $160 milion of lending capacity from its credit facility with the Bank of Montreal.

In the meantime, the facility’s size was lowered by $141.5 million and the Bank of Montreal has changed the terms of the facility in regards to the debt-to-equity and EBITDA covenants, the analyst said.

" ... It is our belief that ACB has already withdrawn the full US$160mn.

Stated differently, we believe BMO has capped any further lending to ACB, meaning the company has no more access to incremental funding."

GLJ calculated that Aurora has 211.8 days of total liquidity left, suggesting the company may need to file for bankruptcy protection in the third quarter of 2020, he said.

"We feel the equity will end up at our 2021 PT of $0/shr."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Aurora Price Action

Aurora shares were trading 1.6% higher at $1.58 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

The Week In Cannabis: Corporate Turmoil, Mass Layoffs And Stocks In Red

Aurora Cannabis Analyst Welcomes Restructuring, But Sales Trends Are 'Disappointing'

Photo courtesy of Aurora Cannabis.

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020MaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020DowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Jan 2020DowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis News Financing Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

Why Being Active Matters With This Cannabis ETF
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate Turmoil, Mass Layoffs And Stocks In Red
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Welcomes Restructuring, But Sales Trends Are 'Disappointing'
This Company Was Surprisingly Named S&P Global's Most Sustainable Brand In Cannabis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.31
0.0973
+ 1.57%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.03
0.1923
+ 1.21%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.17
0.081
+ 0.73%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$336.82
2.07
+ 0.62%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga