Radient Technologies, Shoppers Drug Mart Partner On Exclusive Medical Cannabis Brand
Benzinga Cannabis  
February 12, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
By Jelena Martinovic.

Radient Technologies Inc. (OTC: RDDTF) said Tuesday it has entered a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, Shoppers Drug Mart’s online medical cannabis platform.

Radient Technologies will develop a new variety of cannabinoid formulations under a brand available only to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers’ patients, according to the three-year agreement.

The company said it will employ a proprietary extraction method and downstream processing platform, recovering up to 99% of active compounds from the cannabis plant.

This extraction technology has a low risk of cannabinoid degradation during processing, delivering products with first-class consistency and long-term stability, according to Radient. 

Radient is proud to partner with Shoppers, a leading Canadian pharmacy retailer, Denis Taschuk, president and CEO of Radient, said in a statement. 

"This is an incredible milestone for Radient. We are very proud of what we have achieved as a company over the last two years, and this partnership is a monumental leap forward."

The agreement is subject to renewal for an additional two years or early termination.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Shoppers Drug MartCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

