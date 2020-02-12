Market Overview

Plant Medicine Platform Reveals Data On How Patients Medicated In 2019: Ailments, Products, And More
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2020 2:50pm   Comments
According to new data from Gofire, procured exclusively by Benzinga, patients and utilized plant medicine for relaxation, anxiety relief and sleep the most in 2019.

The company gathered data on more than 4,000 products through its app, analyzing inhalation-based, edibles, topicals, sublinguals, beverages and and other categories. Based on more than 23,000 product ratings, Gofire concluded that:

  • Patients most sought help with relaxation (2,952 ratings), anxiety relief (2,838 ratings) and sleep (2,339 ratings).
  • Inhaled concentrates were the consumption method with the most ratings.
  • A CBD inhalation concentrate was rated highest for patients seeking help with fatigue.
  • Two different THC concentrates were rated second and third highest for stress management and chronic pain, respectively.

"It's incredibly valuable for patients to know what works for their condition and how to best use the medicine," said CEO Joe Hodas. "And it's incredibly valuable for caregivers and medicine formulators to know how patients are using plant-based medicine."

Some More Data

Some other interesting data points the Gofire team shared included three of the most highly reviewed (and rated) products being used thus far:

  • Two products from Seed & Smith, a Colorado-based vertically integrated cannabis company, were among the most reviewed for two specific ailments: Seed & Smith’s Tango THC concentrate received an average patient rating of 4.5 stars (on a scale of 5) for use treating stress. The company’s Mandarin Cookies THC concentrate rated highly for treatment of chronic pain, also with a 4.5 star rating.
  • In addition, Berry hybrid, a THC concentrate from one of Colorado’s largest cannabis brands, Wana, was rated high for muscle recovery, with a 3.9 star rating.

Finally, here’s a breakdown by percentage of what types of products are being utilized via the Gofire App, which mimic national trends:

  • Inhalables: 88.59%
  • Edibles: 4.19%
  • Sublinguals: 3.66%
  • Topicals: 2.09%
  • Other: 1.13%
  • Beverages: 0.34%

Posted-In: Gofire

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

