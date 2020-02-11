Market Overview

Alkaline Water To Launch CBD Topicals Line, E-Commerce Platform
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 12:02pm   Comments
The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) launched its own line of CBD topical products, including balms, bath salts, lotions, essential oils, and salves, all made with full-spectrum hemp under the brand name, A88CBD.

The company plans to launch a new e-commerce website dedicated solely to the sale of its topical CBD products. The company said the expected launch date of the e-commerce website will be Feb. 20.

"This is another major milestone for our company as we push towards becoming a national lifestyle brand," said Ricky Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "We have worked diligently over the past 24 months to develop the best CBD offerings in the marketplace and are thrilled to announce our hard work.

"The E-commerce launch is happening on the heels of a tremendous ECRM CBD Topical show. Our brick and mortar retail clients showed tremendous interest in our A88CBD™ Topicals at the show and we expect to receive orders immediately. We know that almost 50% of all shoppers will participate in E-commerce this year and we consider this platform, and our partnership with a modern full-service agency such as YouTech, to be a major driver for our 2020 CBD business."

Image from company website.

Posted-In: WTERCannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

