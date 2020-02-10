Virginia House Approves Cannabis Decriminalization Bill

The Virginia House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that would decriminalize marijuana possession in small amounts.

Under the state's current laws, anyone charged with simple possession of marijuana can be arrested and face up to 30 days of jail time and a maximum fine of $500.

Under HB 972, introduced by Democratic delegate and Majority Leader Charniele Herring, possession charges would be replaced by a civil fine of up to $50 that will not go in the subject’s permanent record. The fine could be paid like a parking ticket.

The bill would also prevent possession charges from suspending adult's driver’s license privileges and would treat hash oil as cannabis instead of as a Schedule 1 narcotic.

HB 972 passed the Virginia House 64-34 with bipartisan support and now heads to the state senate for consideration.

The news comes just one week after a similar bill got clearance by the Senate’s Judiciary. SB2 would act in a similar way to the aforementioned House bill.

The Senate legislation is now being considered by the Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Virginia state capitol photo by Wikimedia user Kevin Anderson.