CanEx Investment Summit Announces New York Lineup, Schedule For Feb. 18

The CanEx Investment Summits bring together investors, bankers, lawyers, business owners, policymakers and healthcare professionals to offer unique insights into the legal cannabis industry and specifically to speak to investment opportunities. The events feature a range of subject matter oriented toward exposing investors to considering investments directly into businesses, equities and/or into funds that specialize in the industry.
Who Attends the Investment Summits?
Looking for insight into the cannabis (including hemp and CBD) markets? Want to better understand the investment landscape in the emerging Caribbean and LATAM markets? Are you interested in learning from operators and stakeholders of the opportunities and challenges from some of the leaders in the industry and hear specific investments being pitched.
Attendees Include:
Investors
Institutional Investors
Private Wealth Managers
Entrepreneurs
Attorneys
Bankers
Key Industry Stakeholders
Investment Pitches
Each event includes investment pitches from screened companies seeking to raise capital and panel discussions with seasoned investors speaking to the global opportunities and investor considerations for placing funds in the industry.
Speakers (New York)
Lincoln Allen l CEO l Jamaica Cannabis Licensing Authority
Tyler Beuerlein - Chief Revenue Officer l Hypur and Chairman l NCIA Banking and Financial Services Committee
T'Shura Gibbs - CEO l Zimmer & Co
Javier Hasse - Managing Director l Benzinga Cannabis
Wayne Isaacs - CEO l Green Stripe Naturals
Rajat Khanna - Managing Partner l Grow Capital and Director l SSL Group
Cindy Lightbourne - Chairman l Jamaica Cannabis Licensing Authority
Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight - CEO l Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority
John Kagia - Chief Knowledge Officer l New Frontier Data
Roz McCarthy - Founder l Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana
Barrington Miller - Director Listed Company Services l Canadian Securities Exchange
Ross O'Brien - Founder & CEO l Bonaventure Equity and Author l Cannabis Capital
Stephane Toupin - President & Co-Founder l Ridgetop Lighting
Mike Zaytsev - Founder l High NY and Author l The Cannabis Business Book
Bios for all speakers will be added shortly.
Agenda (New York)
CanEx Investment Summit (New York)
‘Capital Meets Cannabis’
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
2pm - 6pm
1400 - 1405
Welcome & Introduction
Douglas K. Gordon l Founder l CanEx
1405 - 1425
Key Trends Shaping the Global Cannabis Industry in 2020
John Kagia l Chief Knowledge Officer l New Frontier Data
1425 - 1455
Keynote
Getting Paid: Banking and Payment Solutions for your Cannabis Business
Tyler Beuerlein l Chief Revenue Officer l Hypur and Chairman l NCIA Banking and Financial Services Committee
1500 - 1600
Investment Pitch Session
Investment Pitch Panel
Raj Khanna l Ross O'Brien l Javier Hasse
1600 - 1610
Investment Opportunities in Cannabis in Jamaica
Cindy Lightbourne l Chairman l Cannabis Licensing Authority Jamaica
1610 - 1655
Panel Discussion
Investing in Cannabis: Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Wayne Isaacs l Tyler Beuerlein l Ross O'Brien l Barrington Miller l Javier Hasse (moderator)
1655 - 1705
Investment Opportunities in Cannabis in Barbados
Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight l CEO l Cannabis Licensing Authority Barbados
1705 - 1715
Innovative Financing Solutions for Cannabis and Hemp
Stephane Toupin l Ridgetop Lighting
1715 - 1800
Panel Discussion
Social Impact Investing in Cannabis: Opportunities and Considerations
Roz McCarty l Delano Seiveright l Mike Zaytsev l T'Shura Gibbs
