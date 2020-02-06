CanEx Investment Summit Announces New York Lineup, Schedule For Feb. 18

The CanEx Investment Summits bring together investors, bankers, lawyers, business owners, policymakers and healthcare professionals to offer unique insights into the legal cannabis industry and specifically to speak to investment opportunities. The events feature a range of subject matter oriented toward exposing investors to considering investments directly into businesses, equities and/or into funds that specialize in the industry.

Who Attends the Investment Summits?

Looking for insight into the cannabis (including hemp and CBD) markets? Want to better understand the investment landscape in the emerging Caribbean and LATAM markets? Are you interested in learning from operators and stakeholders of the opportunities and challenges from some of the leaders in the industry and hear specific investments being pitched.

Attendees Include:

Investors

Institutional Investors

Private Wealth Managers

Entrepreneurs

Attorneys

Bankers

Key Industry Stakeholders

Investment Pitches

Each event includes investment pitches from screened companies seeking to raise capital and panel discussions with seasoned investors speaking to the global opportunities and investor considerations for placing funds in the industry.

Speakers (New York)

Lincoln Allen l CEO l Jamaica Cannabis Licensing Authority

Tyler Beuerlein - Chief Revenue Officer l Hypur and Chairman l NCIA Banking and Financial Services Committee

T'Shura Gibbs - CEO l Zimmer & Co

Javier Hasse - Managing Director l Benzinga Cannabis

Wayne Isaacs - CEO l Green Stripe Naturals

Rajat Khanna - Managing Partner l Grow Capital and Director l SSL Group

Cindy Lightbourne - Chairman l Jamaica Cannabis Licensing Authority

Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight - CEO l Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority

John Kagia - Chief Knowledge Officer l New Frontier Data

Roz McCarthy - Founder l Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana

Barrington Miller - Director Listed Company Services l Canadian Securities Exchange

Ross O'Brien - Founder & CEO l Bonaventure Equity and Author l Cannabis Capital

Stephane Toupin - President & Co-Founder l Ridgetop Lighting

Mike Zaytsev - Founder l High NY and Author l The Cannabis Business Book

Agenda (New York)

CanEx Investment Summit (New York)

‘Capital Meets Cannabis’

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

2pm - 6pm

1400 - 1405

Welcome & Introduction

Douglas K. Gordon l Founder l CanEx

1405 - 1425

Key Trends Shaping the Global Cannabis Industry in 2020

John Kagia l Chief Knowledge Officer l New Frontier Data

1425 - 1455

Keynote

Getting Paid: Banking and Payment Solutions for your Cannabis Business

Tyler Beuerlein l Chief Revenue Officer l Hypur and Chairman l NCIA Banking and Financial Services Committee

1500 - 1600

Investment Pitch Session

Investment Pitch Panel

Raj Khanna l Ross O'Brien l Javier Hasse

1600 - 1610

Investment Opportunities in Cannabis in Jamaica

Cindy Lightbourne l Chairman l Cannabis Licensing Authority Jamaica

1610 - 1655

Panel Discussion

Investing in Cannabis: Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Wayne Isaacs l Tyler Beuerlein l Ross O'Brien l Barrington Miller l Javier Hasse (moderator)

1655 - 1705

Investment Opportunities in Cannabis in Barbados

Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight l CEO l Cannabis Licensing Authority Barbados

1705 - 1715

Innovative Financing Solutions for Cannabis and Hemp

Stephane Toupin l Ridgetop Lighting

1715 - 1800

Panel Discussion

Social Impact Investing in Cannabis: Opportunities and Considerations

Roz McCarty l Delano Seiveright l Mike Zaytsev l T'Shura Gibbs

