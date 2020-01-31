Weed Hangover: Is It Real? What Should I Know?

By The Fresh Toast's Mike Adams, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Although there is not much scientific evidence proving the existence of the marijuana hangover, anyone who has ever had an overly ambitious night with weed will tell you that it is real.

You eat one and then another. After thirty–minutes or so of feeling nothing but the need for a tall glass of milk, you devour a couple more of those delectable little boogers. It is somewhere in the middle of a “Seinfeld” binge when the weed starts to kick in. And it keeps on keeping on.

Soon you are as stoned as you’ve ever been in your life. It’s actually a lot of fun, up to the point when you realize that you have to be at work first thing in the morning and the pot brownies are refusing to loosen their grip. Yet you manage to crash out…eventually. But in the morning, that dastardly alarm clock wakes you from a stoned slumber and something just isn’t right. You’re in haze, a bizarre funk, unlike any you’ve ever experienced. It is difficult to put on socks, and forget about tying your shoes. This, my friends, is a sure sign you have entered the realm of the weed hangover.

But it is nothing like the kind of lingering effects one can get after a long night of hitting the bottle. There is no worshipping the porcelain gods or debilitating body aches. High hangovers typically come with a slight headache or severe dry mouth, while others just leave the user in a dense fog. Back in the day, people who woke up in this condition would explain it as feeling, "a little burned out."

In some cases, however, especially after a rendezvous with one too many marijuana edibles, a weed hangover is nothing more than the user waking up stoned. This is rare when you’ve only consumed marijuana by smoking it, but it becomes more likely when consuming the herb in edible form. Health professionals might attribute this to how edibles metabolize in the body compared to smoking. But it doesn’t really matter how this ganja grog occurs, just know that it can, it does, and probably will happen to you at some point in your life…if it hasn’t already.

The main thing to remember when trying to pull yourself out of this THC-infused hangover is to listen to your body. It’s going to tell you that it is hungry, thirsty and still far too tired to function properly in the real world. For those folks who really tilt the scale, this feeling may also come with some difficulty swallowing without a blinding fear of choking on their tongue.

Marijuana, specifically the psychoactive ingredient we all know as THC, has a way of infiltrating the brain and telling it to shut off the valve responsible for saliva production. Pot does not dehydrate the body, but the lack of spit in every crevasse of the mouth makes it feel that way. Drinking plenty of water and enjoying a good breakfast is a good way to start pulling out of the hangover haze. Top that off with copious amounts of caffeine and you’ll be one step closer to human. Just try to take it easy on the edibles next time. Okay, tiger?

