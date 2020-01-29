The NCIA's NorthEast Cannabis Business Conference Lands In Boston Feb. 19-20
Formerly known as “Seed to Sale,” the National Cannabis Industry Association’s NorthEast Cannabis Business Conference is coming to Boston, Massachusetts February 19-20.
“As the legalization of cannabis sweeps across the northeast, the industry's growth could result in billions of dollars of commerce and opportunity in the years to come. In order to keep up with the ever-changing climate, the industry must come together. NCIA is cornerstone in defending and advancing the interests of the responsible cannabis industry in our nation’s capital,” an event spokesperson explains.
Check out Senator Elizabeth Warren’s endorsement letter:
Featured keynotes this year are:
- “Reimagining Diversity & Inclusion: A Pathway to Courageous Conversations,” by Derreck Kayongo, entrepreneur, Global Soap Project founder, CNN Hero, and former CEO of the Center for Civil and Human Rights.
- “Illicit Market Summit: Addressing the Illicit Cannabis Market Through Public-Private Collaboration,” with Andrew Kline, Britte McBride, Ed Davis and Sarah Gersten.
Benzinga Cannabis managing director Javier Hasse will be participating in the event as well, sitting on a panel on “Financial Media, Cannabis & Capital Markets” alongside Bloomberg reporter Kristine Owram, Business Insider reporter Jeremy Berke, and Lewis Goldberg, managing partner at KCSA Strategic Communications.
Below is a full list of speakers in alphabetical order:
A
Mr. Charles Alovisetti
Partner
Vicente Sederberg LLP
Rhiannon Andersen
Chief Marketing Officer
Steelhead Productions
Perry Antelman
CEO
Abacus Health Products
B
Charles Bachtell
CEO
Cresco Labs
Peter Barsoom
CEO
1906 Highs
Katie Barthmaier
CEO
Green Acreage Real Estate
Mitch Baruchowitz
Managing Partner
Merida Capital Partners
Laura Beohner
The Healing Rose
Jeremy Berke
Editor and Reporter
Business Insider
Karen J. Bernstein, Esq
Managing Partner
Bernstein IP
Tyler Beuerlein
Executive Vice President of Business Development
Hypur
Roy Bingham
Co-Founder & CEO
BDS Analytics
Benton Bodamer
Partner
Dickinson Wright
Matt Bottomley
Equity Research Analyst
Canaccord Genuity
Scott Brody
Managing Director
Everest Capital Partners
Margeaux Bruner
Lobbyist & Corporate Social Responsibility Consultant
Perpetual Harvest Sustainable Solutions
Mr. Alex Buscher
Attorney
Buscher Law LLC
C
Andrea Cabral
CEO
Ascend Mass
Jennifer Cabrera
Attorney
Vicente Sederberg
Christopher Carey
Global Equity Research Analyst
BofA Securities
Terra Carver
Executive Director
Humboldt County Growers Alliance
Brianna Cassidy, Ph.D.
Chief Science Officer
CDX Analytics
Marji Chimes
Chief Marketing Officer
Coda Signature
Anthony Coniglio
CEO
New Lake Capital Partners
Robert Corbett
Senior Portfolio Manager
E Squared Capital
Scot Crow
Practice Group Chair
Dickinson Wright
D
Edward F. Davis
Former Boston Police Commissioner & CEO
The Edward Davis Group
Vikas Desai
Partner
Welcan Capital
Kyle Detwiler
CEO
Clever Leaves
Brian Dewey
Vice President Sales
Kiva Confections
Ed Dow
CEO
Solar Therapeutics
Joseph Dowling
CEO
CV Sciences
Mr. John Downs
Executive Vice President
Asia Horizon
Oliver Dufourmantelle
COO
Canopy Rivers
E
Ashley Elsner
F
Erin Fay
Vice President, External Affairs
Growth Network Holdings
David Feldman
Partner
Hiller P.C. and Skip Intro Advisors
Robert Fireman
CEO
MariMed
Scott Fortune
G
Sarah Gersten
Last Prisoner Project
Merril Gilbert
Co-founder & CEO
Trace Trust
Rachel Gillette
Partner and Chair, Cannabis Practice Group
Greenspoon Marder
Joe Gilmore
President
Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council
Lewis Goldberg
Managing Partner
KCSA Strategic Communications
Scottie Gordon
VP, Licensing and Regulatory Affairs
Curaleaf
Scott Greiper
President
Viridian Capital Advisors
H
Javier Hasse
Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis - Book Author, Entrepreneur Media
Benzinga
Matt Hawkins
Managing Partner
Entourage Effect Capital
Steven Hawkins
Executive Director
Marijuana Policy Project
Jake Heimark
CEO
Plus Products
Mitzi Hollenbeck
Partner
Citrin Cooperman
Peter Holzworth
President/CEO
Fly Soul Shoes
Stacy Hostetter
General Counsel
CannaCraft
Christopher Hudalla, Ph.D.
Founder/Chief Science Officer
ProVerde Laboratories, Inc.
Mr. Robert Hunt
Principal
Linnaea Holdings
J
Chris Jackson
Government and Legislative Affairs/Social Equity Lead
Sticky
Andy Joseph
General Manager
Apeks Supercritical
K
Steve Kaplan
Partner
Ladenburg Thalmann
Matt Karnes
Founder & Managing Partner
Greenwave Advisors
Derreck Kayongo
Entrepreneur, Global Soap Project Founder, CNN Hero, and Former CEO of the Center for Civil and Human Rights
John Kester III III
Director of Sustainability Services
Zoned Properties
Andrew Kline
Director of Public Policy
National Cannabis Industry Association
Erik Knutson
Founder & CEO
Keefe Brands
Kris Krane
President & Co-Founder
4Front Cannex Capital
Mr. Abner Kurtin
Founder
Ascend Wellness Holdings
Rachael Kurtz
Outreach Manager
National Cannabis Industry Association
L
Nancy Lake
Director
Compliance Anchor
Casey Leaver
Compliance Manager
Vicente Sederberg LLP
Mr. Chris Leavy
Partner
Shire Capital Advisors
Ray Lewis
President & CEO
Treehouse REIT
Matt Liotta
Chief Technology Officer
Agrify
Kyle Lisabeth
Director of Business Development
Silver Bullet Water Treatment
Chris Liska
Cannabis Manufacturing and Extraction Consultant
Liska Canna-Consulting
Jon Lowen
Co-founder
Surfside
Joseph Lusardi
CEO
Curaleaf
Sandy Lynskey
Of Counsel
Mac Murray & Shuster LLP
M
Jonathan MacDougall
Baygrown Farms
James Mann
Partner
Greenspoon Mader
Lisa Manning
Certified EOS Implementer
Lisa Manning EOS
Chris Martinez
President
Kaycha Labs
Britte McBride
Commissioner
Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission
Dan McClure
VP of Agronomy
Canndescent
Kevin McGovern
Chairman
McGovern Capital
Charlie McKenzie
Director of Partnerships
CropWalk & CropTalk
Mr. Bryan McLaren
Chairman & CEO
Zoned Properties, Inc.
James McMahon
Attorney & Founder
McMahon Strategic Development
Blake M. Mensing
Founder & Chief Counsel
The Mensing Group LLC
Katherine Merryfield
Owner and Founder
Kat's Natural
Craig Mogan
Executive Vice President
Toast
Steven Monacelli
Co-Founder & Partner
Restivo Monacelli LLP
Hostos Monegro
Director of Product Management
Leaflink
Scott Moskol
Partner
Burns Levinson
Will Muecke
Managing Member
Aretemis Growth Partners
Mr. Robert Munnelly Jr.
Shareholder
Davis Malm
Scott Museles
Shareholder
Shulman Rogers
N
Meg Nash
Senior Associate Attorney
Vicente Sederberg LLP
Matthew Nordgren
CEO
Arcadian Fund
O
Ross O'Brien
Founder & CEO
Bonaventure Equity
Corrinne Ogrodnik
Owner
Maitri Medicinals
Bryan Olson
Chief Human Capital Officer
Columbia Care
Kieran O'Rourke
Vice President
Cannasure Insurance Services
Justin Ort
CEO & CIO
Measure Eight Venture Partners
Jason Osni
Co-Founder
Old Pal/Haoma
Kristine Owram
Cannabis Reporter
Bloomberg News
P
Gerald Pascarelli
Equity Research Analyst
Cowen and Company
Bryan Passman
Founder + Hunter
Hunter + Esquire; The GIGG®
Milan Patel
Co-Founder & CEO
PathogenDx
Emily Paxhia
Co-Founder & Managing Director
Poseidon Partners
Lloyd Pierre-Louis
Partner
Dickinson Wright
Dr. Zac Pilossoph
Nationally Licensed Multidimensional Relief Veterinarian and Entrepreneur
Human Excelsior LLC
Nick Prystash
Sales Executive
Apeks Supercritical
Jesse Pytlak
Equity Research Analyst
Cormark Securities
R
David Rabinovitz
Consultant and Social Equity Program Trainer
NewCann Group, LLC / CannaVentureLabs.com
Ryan Rapaport
Managing Partner
Digital Venture Partners
Ilya Ross
Counsel
Vicente Sederberg LLP
S
Jacques Santucci
President
Nucleus-One Consulting
Tina Sbrega
President & CEO
GFA Federal Credit Union
Steve Schain
Senior Counsel
Hoban Law Group
Larina Scofield
Director of Operations
Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique
Robert Selna
Attorney
Wendel Rosen LLP
Kate Senzamici
Account Manager
BDS Analytics
Aaron Smith
Executive Director
National Cannabis Industry Association
Adam Smith
Founder and Director
Craft Cannabis Alliance
Cindy Sovine
President & CEO
Sovine Consulting
Beth Stavola
Chief Strategy Officer
iAnthus
Reina Steiner
Product Specialist - Security Products
Kurz Transfer Products
Mr. Rod Stephan
Partner
Altitude Investment Management
Sean Stiefel
Portfolio Manager
Navy Capital
Tyler Stratford
Manager of Retail Operations
Canna Advisors
T
Lisa Thomas
Managing Director & Associate Director of Research
Cowen and Company
Shaleen Title
Commissioner
Massachusetts Cannabis Control Board
David Traylor
Sr. Managing Director
Golden Eagle Partners
Victoria Trusty
Senior Account Manager
Canna Advisors
U
Kaitlin Urso
Environmental Consultant
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
V
David Vaillencourt
President, Principal Consultant
The GMP Collective
Vanessa Vaughn Mathews
Chief Resilience Officer
Asfalis Advisors
Jonathan Vaught, Ph.D.
Founder & CEO
Front Range Biosciences
Jason Vegotsky
Chief Revenue Officer & President
KushCo Holdings
Nick Vita
CEO
Columbia Care
W
Jenny Wang
Equity Research Analyst
Eight Capital
Dr. Jeremy Warren
Director of Plant Health
Dark Heart Nursery
Jessica Wasserman
Partner
Greenspoon Marder
Dr. Stephanie Wedryk
Director of Research and Development
Rx Green Technologies
Jennifer Whetzel
Founder & CEO
Ladyjane Branding
Ted Whitney
VP of Sales
NUG
Alan Wink
Partner
Eisner Amper
Z
Mr. Tom Zuber
Managing Partner
Zuber Lawler
