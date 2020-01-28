Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference To Feature 3 Keynote Speakers in Miami

DETROIT, January 28, 2020 -- The first Benzinga Capital Conference of the year is around the corner. Industry insiders and investors will converge at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel Feb. 24-25 to learn from some of the biggest names in cannabis.

The conference will kick off with a VIP Operator Breakfast at 9 AM on Feb. 24, an exclusive gathering to find out who’s selling, who’s buying, and hear from the leaders who are making these choices.

Speaking at the breakfast will be Bruce Linton, one of the industry’s legendary founders. Though he will also be a featured keynote speaker at the conference, the VIP breakfast presents an opportunity to meet the founder of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) in a more intimate setting.

In addition to Linton, below is the full schedule of keynote speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami:

Kim Rivers

The CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF), Kim Rivers oversees every activity involved with the cannabis process from seed to sale. Rivers has run multiple businesses in her career over the past decade. In her keynote address, she will discuss the challenges for cannabis operators to secure financial backing, the ever-changing economics of the market, and the market opportunities available in the future. Rivers will be presenting her keynote address titled “From Seed to Success: Overcoming Capital Market Challenges to Deliver Authentic Customer Experiences” at 10:05 AM on Feb. 24th.

Bruce Linton

Founder of Canopy Growth and co-founder of Tweed Marijuana Inc., Bruce Linton’s primary focus has been to position cannabis brands in a competitive market and to raise the capital necessary to fund such operations. Linton will be speaking at the VIP Cannabis Panel Discussion, giving operators insight on how to improve the current state of their business. He will be joining a group of speakers that will cover topics such as alternative funding methods, limited partnerships, and alternative ways to grow your business. Linton will be speaking at 9:30 AM and 12:15 PM on Feb. 24th.

Nicholas Vita

Co-Founder & CEO of Columbia Care Inc (OTCQX: CCHWF), Nicholas Vita, founded Columbia Care to cultivate, manufacture, develop and distribute cannabis products to institutions and consumers. CC is one of the world’s largest fully-integrated medical cannabis companies, licensed to operate in 17 U.S. states and the EU. Vita will be giving his keynote address at 4:40 PM on Feb. 24th.

For more information or to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, click here.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Cannabis Capital Conference Contact:

www.benzingacannabisconference.com

877.440-9464 (ZING)

Sarah Winner | Speaker Relations Director

events@benzinga.com

