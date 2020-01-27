Green Flower Media Launches CBD Certificate Program

Green Flower Media has launched a comprehensive CBD Certificate Program geared towards any individual striving to be a well-trained CBD expert, educating on entrepreneurial aspirations across industries from customer and patient guidance to conceptualizing and marketing high-quality CBD products.

This course covers all of the most pertinent topics related to the CBD industry including consumer goods, regulatory policies, applications for CBD and more.

Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower Media told Benzinga Green Flower's CBD Certificate Program is "designed to give people credible training to succeed in the blossoming CBD sector today. The Program covers the science of how CBD works in the body and the therapeutic mechanisms, a deep understanding of the different CBD product types, what CBD can and can't treat, the difference between quality CBD and fake CBD products, how to understand and navigate the State and Federal legal landscape, the most current CBD research, how to source quality CBD material, and most importantly, the exploding business opportunities opening up daily around CBD."

Whether you're an entrepreneur looking to build a CBD business, a medical professional that wants to better serve their patients, an industry worker looking to grow their career, or a cannabis enthusiast who wants to make CBD work for them, "Green Flower's CBD Certificate Program will arm you with the expertise, guidance, and direction you need to succeed in this exciting and fast growing new vertical."