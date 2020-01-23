By New Frontier Data

Q: I'm a hemp cultivator in Pennsylvania: My license expires in February, but the reapplication deadline is April 1; what should I do meanwhile?

A: Pennsylvania's licensing gap is a prickly issue with no simple answer. While the state Department of Agriculture may seem best source for a meaningful answer, according to Cynthia Petrone-Hudock, CEO of Hemp-Alternative (and an advisor to New Frontier Data), those looking to the state for guidance will be sorely disappointed.

"The state has not commented on the gap," she said. "However, some attorneys are suggesting that we continue to operate under the 2019 permit guidelines until the 2020 permit is issued."

Petrone-Hudock added that the state is unprepared for the gap in licensing, and may simply forgo enforcement during that period. However, she warns that the government may crack down on unlicensed operators, especially should their crops be sent harvested to processors after April 1 but before their license has been renewed.

Pending guidance by the state, there remain ways to address the licensing gap issue. Ultimately it is a legal question, so cultivators are strongly encouraged to perform due diligence and consult legal counsel as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture before making a decision.

The post Ask Our Experts: Pennsylvania's Hemp Licensing Gap appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay