Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ask Our Experts: Pennsylvania's Hemp Licensing Gap
New Frontier Data  
January 23, 2020 8:59am   Comments
Share:
Ask Our Experts: Pennsylvania's Hemp Licensing Gap

By New Frontier Data

Q: I'm a hemp cultivator in Pennsylvania: My license expires in February, but the  reapplication deadline is April 1; what should I do meanwhile?

A: Pennsylvania's licensing gap is a prickly issue with no simple answer. While the state Department of Agriculture may seem best source for a meaningful answer, according to Cynthia Petrone-Hudock, CEO of Hemp-Alternative (and an advisor to New Frontier Data), those looking to the state for guidance will be sorely disappointed.

"The state has not commented on the gap," she said. "However, some attorneys are suggesting that we continue to operate under the 2019 permit guidelines until the 2020 permit is issued."

Petrone-Hudock added that the state is unprepared for the gap in licensing, and may simply forgo enforcement during that period. However, she warns that the government may crack down on unlicensed operators, especially should their crops be sent harvested to processors after April 1 but before their license has been renewed.

Pending guidance by the state, there remain ways to address the licensing gap issue. Ultimately it is a legal question, so cultivators are strongly encouraged to perform due diligence and consult  legal counsel as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture before making a decision.

The post Ask Our Experts: Pennsylvania's Hemp Licensing Gap appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBDCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.58
0.03
+ 0.24%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.33
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.27
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$331.35
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga