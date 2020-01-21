Market Overview

30 Top Cannabis Executives, Insiders, and Experts Set To Appear At The 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In Miami

Jaycee Tenn , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 2:52pm   Comments
DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2020 --  The premier cannabis gathering and networking event is right around the corner. 

Now in its sixth installment, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together cannabis entrepreneurs and investors from across North America to learn about and discuss this growing industry. The conference will take place Feb. 24-25, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. 

"This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events," said Benzinga Founder & CEO Jason Raznick. 

The event will cover topics such as the hottest companies impacting the cannabis tech industry, solutions to winning medical & recreational clients, investor’s perspectives on the state of the industry, and many more.

Attendees should expect to hear from an expansive list of speakers over the two-day period. Below is an overview of the high-profile leaders to speak at the Miami event:

Cannabis Capital Speakers:

Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF)
Beth Stavola, CSO & Director, iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ITHUF)
Mitchell Kahn, CEO, Grassroots Cannabis
Jessica Billingsley, CEO, Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN)
Tim Seymour, CIO, Seymour Asset Management
Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care Inc (OTCQX: CCHWF)
Peter Miller, CEO, SLANG Worldwide Inc (OTCQX: SLNG)
Tahira Rehmatullah, President, T3 Ventures
Josh Genderson, CEO, Holistic Industries
Codie Sanchez, Managing Director, Entourage Effect Capital
Roderick Stephan, Partner, Altitude Investment Management
Jonathan Conforti, Vice President of Corporate Development, Abacus Health Products
Holly Bell, Director of Cannabis, Florida Dept of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs
Mitchell Baruchowitz, Managing Partner, Merida Capital Partners
Kyle Barich, CMO, Holistic Industries
Ed Schmults, CEO, Calyx Peak Companies
Michael Cammarata, President & CEO, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT)
Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO, New Frontier Data
Brian Goldstein, Founder & CEO, Noa Botanicals
Steve Hawkins, Executive Director, Marijuana Policy Project
Christian Schenk, CEO, Driven Deliveries Inc (OTC PINK: DRVD)
Brent Johnson, CEO, Hoban Law Group
Gary Allen, COO, New Frontier Data
David Bukzin, Vice Chairman, Marcum LLP
David Skul, Chairman of the Board, Zefyr
Michael Mills, President & Interim CEO, Body and Mind Inc (OTCQB: BMMJ)
Jason Raznick, CEO & Founder, Benzinga
José Bacellar, President & CEO, VerdeMed
Brian Schinderle, EVP of Finance, Grassroots
Javier Hasse, Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis
 
For more information or to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, click here

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Cannabis Capital Conference Contact:

www.benzingacannabisconference.com 
877.440-9464 (ZING)
Sarah Winner | Speaker Relations Director
events@benzinga.com
 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

