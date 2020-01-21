30 Top Cannabis Executives, Insiders, and Experts Set To Appear At The 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In Miami

DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2020 -- The premier cannabis gathering and networking event is right around the corner.

Now in its sixth installment, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together cannabis entrepreneurs and investors from across North America to learn about and discuss this growing industry. The conference will take place Feb. 24-25, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.

"This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events," said Benzinga Founder & CEO Jason Raznick.

The event will cover topics such as the hottest companies impacting the cannabis tech industry, solutions to winning medical & recreational clients, investor’s perspectives on the state of the industry, and many more.

Attendees should expect to hear from an expansive list of speakers over the two-day period. Below is an overview of the high-profile leaders to speak at the Miami event:

Cannabis Capital Speakers:

Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF)

Beth Stavola, CSO & Director, iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ITHUF)

Mitchell Kahn, CEO, Grassroots Cannabis

Jessica Billingsley, CEO, Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN)

Tim Seymour, CIO, Seymour Asset Management

Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care Inc (OTCQX: CCHWF)

Peter Miller, CEO, SLANG Worldwide Inc (OTCQX: SLNG)

Tahira Rehmatullah, President, T3 Ventures

Josh Genderson, CEO, Holistic Industries

Codie Sanchez, Managing Director, Entourage Effect Capital

Roderick Stephan, Partner, Altitude Investment Management

Jonathan Conforti, Vice President of Corporate Development, Abacus Health Products

Holly Bell, Director of Cannabis, Florida Dept of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs

Mitchell Baruchowitz, Managing Partner, Merida Capital Partners

Kyle Barich, CMO, Holistic Industries

Ed Schmults, CEO, Calyx Peak Companies

Michael Cammarata, President & CEO, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT)

Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO, New Frontier Data

Brian Goldstein, Founder & CEO, Noa Botanicals

Steve Hawkins, Executive Director, Marijuana Policy Project

Christian Schenk, CEO, Driven Deliveries Inc (OTC PINK: DRVD)

Brent Johnson, CEO, Hoban Law Group

Gary Allen, COO, New Frontier Data

David Bukzin, Vice Chairman, Marcum LLP

David Skul, Chairman of the Board, Zefyr

Michael Mills, President & Interim CEO, Body and Mind Inc (OTCQB: BMMJ)

Jason Raznick, CEO & Founder, Benzinga

José Bacellar, President & CEO, VerdeMed

Brian Schinderle, EVP of Finance, Grassroots

Javier Hasse, Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis



For more information or to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, click here.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Cannabis Capital Conference Contact:

www.benzingacannabisconference.com

877.440-9464 (ZING)

Sarah Winner | Speaker Relations Director

events@benzinga.com

