Aphria Subsidiary Obtains EU GMP Certification

Aphria Inc (TSX:APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Tuesday its subsidiary ARA-Avanti Rx Analytics has obtained a European Union Good Manufacturing Practices certification in connection with medicinal products for human use (including investigational ones), from the Malta Medicines Authority.

The company said it has chosen the Malta Medicines Authority to conduct the EU GMP examination because it has the most demanding and rigorous criteria in the EU.

With this certification, the company will be enabled to ship bulk and finished dried flower, as well as bulk and finished cannabis oil for medicinal use in specific jurisdictions across the European Union.

“We believe that this is a game changer for Aphria Inc. and will significantly advance our leadership in permissible medical cannabis markets across Europe, where demand for product is strong,” CEO Irwin D. Simon said in a statement. “With 2.4 million square feet of licensed production capacity of up to 255,000 kilograms, state-of-the-art greenhouses and labs, and our global infrastructure, we believe Aphria is well positioned to lead in the Canadian and international markets.”

Aphria’s businesses in Germany have been waiting for the importation of EU-GMP, certified cannabis from Canada, enabling shipments to its German subsidiary CC Pharma GmbH. The company projects the first shipments of medical cannabis to its German subsidiary during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Aphria’s stock traded 4.7% higher at $5.52 per in Tuesday’s pre-market session.

