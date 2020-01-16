Market Overview

Aphria Launches Plant Positivity Winter Garden To Help Fight The Winter Blues
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 16, 2020 8:19am   Comments
Aphria Launches Plant Positivity Winter Garden To Help Fight The Winter Blues

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA)(NYSE: APHA) announced Thursday it will launch Plant Positivity Winter Garden on Jan. 20, which has recently been referred to as "Blue Monday." It's considered the most depressing day of the year, because of weather conditions, low motivation levels and debt status, the company said.

Trying to help communities and individuals to advance their lifestyles, Aphria is running a social impact platform Plant Positivity, which offers people more access to green spaces and help them learn about plant care.

The new Plant Positivity Winter Garden consists of a 30-foot tunnel full of live green winter plants, and it should help visitors reconnected with nature, and to experience plants’ power to "heal, develop, thrive, connect, renew, and rejuvenate." It will be located in Union Station's West Wing, and open from Jan. 20-24.

"With shorter days, colder weather, holiday bills rolling in and back to work routines, our general well-being may be affected. And while most people recognize the positive role plants can play in supporting their active pursuit of wellness and improved quality of life, many don't know how to incorporate them into their daily lives, especially in the winter," Tamara Macgregor, Aphria's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer said in a statement. "Through our social impact platform Plant Positivity, Aphria is bridging the gap by providing education, increasing access to plants and driving meaningful impact in the communities we serve.

Aphria’s stock trades around $5.24 per share.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Health Care Markets General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

