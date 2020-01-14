Market Overview

Montana Activists Submit 2020 Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiatives For Review
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
Montana cannabis activists have taken a first step towards full adult use legalization.

Activist from the group New Approach Montana on Monday submitted two complementary initiatives aimed at legalizing marijuana for adults 21 and over to the Montana Secretary of State for review. The state will now review the initiatives for legality before approving the measures for signature gathering. Over 75,000 total signatures are needed to get the issues before voters in November.

“Montanans value personal freedom. We prefer to make our own decisions; and Montanans are ready to end the senseless and wasteful prohibition on marijuana,” campaign spokesperson Pepper Petersen told Benzinga.

More info and the full submissions are available at: www.newapproachmt.org.

Posted-In: Montana Cannabis New Approach Montana

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

