LA Weekly, Green Entrepreneur To Host CBD Farmers Market This Weekend

On Saturday, Jan. 11, LA Weekly and Green Entrepreneur, will be hosting a farmer’s market dedicated solely to CBD: the CBD Saturday Market.

The event will take place in Hollywood, at Academy LA. The marketplace experience will celebrate the lifestyle, community and culture of CBD with over 20 of the top brands in the industry. Discover everything you need for CBD health, wellness, beauty, pets and more. Plus, live entertainment, CBD massages, infused bites and cocktails, yoga, pop-up shops and an educational Blunt Talks panel featuring leading experts and more.

Participating brands include: Blooming Culture, Blunt Talks, CBDEE, Dannadips, Canna Joy, Canna River, Elixicure, PopCultivate, The Wavy Cloud, WEEDABOMB, 19Forty LA and more to be announced.

The Blunt Talks panel will be hosted by Sam Zartoshty, Co-Founder and CEO of Blunt Talks. Speakers include Josh Schmidt (Capital Help, Elevated Estate), Case Mendel (Cannadips), Michelle Clemens (Soji Health) and Kimberly Dillon (Plant and Prosper.

Those interested can RSVP for this free event at CBD Saturday Market’s Eventbrite page.

Related Articles:

Cannabis Brands Seek To Rise Above The Vaping Crisis By Combining Branding, Luxury And Affordability:

Eco-Friendly Cannabis Blooms In Southern California