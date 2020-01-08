Market Overview

Low-THC Pre-Rolled Line, Vireo Health's New Bet

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Vireo Health International Inc (OTC: VREOF), a science-focused cannabis company, on Tuesday announced LiteBud, a line of low-THC products. This new line is focused on consumers that seek a daily product or a controlled high. THC levels will range from 4 to 10%.

"Vireo is committed to creating innovative products that reflect the needs of all cannabis consumers," said CEO Kyle Kingsley. "LiteBud offers patients a lower-THC product line with carefully controlled cannabinoid levels to help prevent the unpleasant side effects many experience with high-THC products. In a sense, this is your father's cannabis since its cannabinoid levels are more reminiscent of the type of flower that was widely used a generation or two ago."

The first product available will be a pre-roll low-THC flower. This is an interesting approach to the market that might reveal a demand nitch for this line to unfold.

"Our LiteBud brand strategy is informed, in part, by the success of the light beer market," said Harris Rabin, Chief Marketing Officer of Vireo Health. "As the U.S. cannabis market matures and serves a broader segment of the adult population, we believe that there will be a significant consumer demand for low-THC products."

LiteBud pre-rolls are available throughout Maryland. Vireo intends to offer LiteBud products in other markets in which it operates.

Vireo's stock closed Tuesday's session down 8.47% at $1.08 per share.

Posted-In: Kyle Kingsley LiteBudCannabis

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

