Meet The Winners Of The International Cannabis Business Awards
Benzinga Cannabis  
January 03, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
A few weeks ago, movers and shakers in the cannabis industry gathered in Las Vegas for one of the longest-standing award shows in the space, The Cannabis Business Awards.

With an impressive lineup and an outstanding list of nominees, the event was hosted at Hakkasan, one of America's top nightclubs according to Rolling Stone, Playboy Magazine and DJ Mag. Attendees included former Mexican President Vicente Fox, 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, and former NBA player Al Harrington.

"This is a green revolution, full of dedicated pioneers, trailblazers, and inventors who have pushed this industry forward," Chloe Villano, founder of Clover Leaf University and The Cannabis Business Awards, told Benzinga. "The CBA Globes honor the great work of the people in the industry and the efforts to pioneer the end of the drug war. This is the place where you find a crowd of the most elite."

Below is a list of the winners by category.

International Hope Award

Cannakids

Most Influential Individual

Al Harrington

Business Executive

Nicholas Vita  |  Columbia Care

Industry Organization of the Year

Minorities for Medical Marijuana

Most Valuable Brand

Virtue

Activist of the Year

Leo Bridgewater

Advocate of the Year

Pot Brothers at Law

Political Industry Representative

Hoban Law Group

Non Profit of the Year

Freedom Grow

Business of the Year

Diego Pellicer

Best Medical Center

Wolf Pac

Best Retail Center

Sahara Wellness

Best Extract

Viola Labs

Most Innovative Product

Jerome Baker Designs

Most Innovative Company

Eventhi

Best Flower

Apothecary Farms  |  Grape Ape

Best Infused Product

Caviar Gold

Best Vape

Rove

Cannabis Club

G13

Publication of the Year

Sensi

Most Influential Media Source

Merry Jane

Educational Achievement Award

Omar Figuerora

Cultivation Achievement Award

Clade 9

Woman of the Year Award

Mila Jansen

Lifetime Achievement Award

Steve Deangelo

Cannabis MVP’s  (7)

Abi Wright

Bob Eschino

Robert Cohen

Rick Ross

Sean McAllister

Vicente Sederberg

Tj Lauritsen

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

