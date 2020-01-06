Goldenseed Announces SEC Qualification Of Reg A Stock Offering

Santa Cruz, California-based cultivator and processor Goldenseed has announced the qualification of the company's Reg A+ stock offering from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldenseed said it's the first cannabis cultivator and processor to make such an offering; the company is joining others in the sector such as High Times Holding Corp. in taking the Reg A+ path.

CEO Scott Goldie highlighted the offering as a way customers can join accredited investors and get in the action.

"We believe that those who appreciate our products and our California lifestyle brand deserve the same chance to invest and join us in what we plan to be a long corporate trajectory," he said in a statement.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds to enhance several areas of the business, including facilities and marketing, as well as debt reduction and capital improvements.

Photo courtesy of Goldenseed.