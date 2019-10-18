Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis, Hemp Company Goldenseed Files For RegA+ Stock Offering With SEC
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Cannabis, Hemp Company Goldenseed Files For RegA+ Stock Offering With SEC

Goldenseed, a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand, announced Thursday it has filed with the SEC to hold a stock offering. If approved, Goldenseed would become the first private U.S.-based cannabis grower to allow early stage investment from the general public.

Goldenseed expects to be qualified by the SEC to launch its offering online within the next 60 to 90 days. Once the offering goes live, the general public will be given the chance to invest in Goldenseed for as little as $100.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Recently launched as a cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis and hemp grown in Santa Cruz County, California, Goldenseed delivers cannabis in the form of proprietary seed strains, smokable blends, and oil and terpene extractions. The brand focuses on sustainable farming, facilities and research and development.

Goldenseed’s team of industry experts believes that, if qualified by the SEC, they’ll present the first opportunity for the average investor to own a share of a private U.S. cannabis cultivator – one with a mission to create a premium cannabis lifestyle brand built on a respect for nature.

“We’re thrilled to offer the general public the opportunity to invest in the California cannabis industry and become a member of the Goldenseed community to help grow the company with us,” Goldenseed CEO Scott Goldie said. “In addition to their shares, our investors will receive exclusive and exciting perks that we look forward to announcing very soon.”

Posted-In: Goldenseed Scott GoldieCannabis News Offerings Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.14
-0.2613
- 3.11%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.56
-0.52
- 2.59%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.77
-0.2753
- 1.96%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.38
-0.83
- 0.28%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cannabis, Hemp Compny Goldenseed Files For RegA+ Stock Offering With SEC

Goldenseed, a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand, announced Thursday it has filed with the SEC to hold a stock offering. If approved, Goldenseed ... read more

Report: NASA Paid $5M For SpaceX Employee Review After Musk's On-Camera Toke

The joint that Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hit during an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast ... read more

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

American Express Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

What 'Grand Theft Auto V' Can Teach Us About The Next Big Social Network