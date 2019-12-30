Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of December 23rd – 29th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Canada’s Largest Province Will Dramatically Increase its Retail Cannabis Store Count

The new and improved Ontario retail cannabis market could prove lucrative for these 3 Cannabis Stocks.

READ FULL ONTARIO POT STOCKS ARTICLE

2020 is Shaping Up to Be a Huge Year For These California Cannabis Stocks

With no clear leader in the world’s largest cannabis market, these 4 California Pot Stocks look to fill the gaping void.

READ FULL CALIFORNIA POT STOCKS ARTICLE

Investors in MJ ETF Received a Total of $34,232,000 in Quarterly Dividend Payouts in 2019

ETFMG, a leading thematic ETF issuer behind the world’s largest cannabis ETF, MJ, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE Arca: MJ), has declared a $13,056,000 quarterly dividend, which equates to $0.32 per share.

READ FULL MJ ETF ARTICLE

HEXO Corp. Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering

HEXO’s (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) (FRA: 74H) NYSE listed stock tanks as Canadian investors stuck watching from the sidelines.

READ FULL HEXO ARTICLE

The Deal Follows the $27.6 Million Bought Deal Closed Last Week

Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) (FRA: O1GA) has closed its previously announced financing for $27.7 million in the form of an 18 month senior secured first-lien credit facility.

READ FULL TGOD ARTICLE

Medmen Expects to Generate Approximately $54 Million From the Sale of These Assets

Medmen Enterprises (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNNF) (FRA: 0JS) announced progress in its recent decision to sell certain non-core assets of its U.S. holdings. In accordance with that plan, the firm has entered a non-binding term sheet to sell its three Arizona vertical licenses, as well as a binding term sheet to sell a cultivation and manufacturing license in Illinois.

READ FULL MEDMEN ARTICLE

ACB Stock Drops 10% While OGI Climbs 2.6% in Response to the Announcements

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) (FRA: 21P) confirms the company’s new Cannabis 2.0 shipments following Cam Battley’s departure. Organigram (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) (FRA: 0OG) releases its Trailblazer Torch vape cartridges as its first new Legalization 2.0 product format.

READ FULL CANNABIS 2.0 ARTICLE

Green Thumb is Currently Rebranding its Illinois Adult-Use Stores to its National Retail band ‘Rise’

Green Thumb (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) (FRA: R9U2) announced that it anticipates five of the company’s Illinois cannabis stores will be open for recreational cannabis sales on January 1, 2020, which would be the first day when recreational cannabis purchase becomes legal in Illinois.

READ FULL GTII ARTICLE

TCAN Stock Achieves TCI Price Target in Only 8 Days, Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

TransCanna’s (CSE: TCAN) (OTC: TCNAF) (FRA: TH8) suite of cannabis brands are driving sizable growth and creating value for TCAN shareholders.

READ FULL CALIFORNIA CANNABIS ARTICLE

While Most Marijuana Stocks Were Akin to Lumps of Coal in 2019, A Few Hit High Notes

But, believe it or not, a few Cannabis Stocks actually made Santa’s nice list in 2019, and it has everything to do with their income statements. In an industry where losses abound, these Pot Stocks have stood out for all the right reasons.

READ FULL SANTA’S POT STOCKS ARTICLE

Image Sourced from Pixabay