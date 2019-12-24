Green Thumb Says 5 Illinois Stores Expected To Offer Adult-Use Cannabis Sales On Jan. 1

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII)(OTC: GTBIF) announced Tuesday it anticipates for its five Illinois cannabis stores to be open for recreational cannabis sales on Jan. 1, which would be the first day when recreational cannabis purchase becomes legal in Illinois.

Those five stores first to offer adult-use cannabis sales include Rise Mundelein, Rise Canton, Rise Quincy, Rise Joliet, and 3C Joliet. Green Thumb is currently rebranding its Illinois adult-use stores to Rise, as part of its national retail band.

The company’s two other Illinois-based stores, The Clinic Effingham and 3C Naperville, will first offer only medical marijuana sales to those customers with appropriate medical marijuana cards.

Projecting long waits in line when the recreational cannabis sales commence, Green Thumb has set to offer customers tents, food, drinks, music and heat lamps.

“January 1, 2020, will be a historic day in Illinois and we are ecstatic to be a part of it. GTI kicked off the medical program with the very first cannabis sale at Rise Mundelein in 2015 and we are proud to do the same with adult use sales at the same location just four years later,” GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler said in a statement.

Green Thumb’s stock closed Monday’s session 0.97% lower at $7.94 per share.

