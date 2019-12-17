Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meet MGO/ELLO's 'Cannabis 50' Honorees, From Jim Belushi To Flow Kana
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Meet MGO/ELLO's 'Cannabis 50' Honorees, From Jim Belushi To Flow Kana

The MGO and ELLO Cannabis Practice recently launched its “The Cannabis 50” list. This industry highlight recognizes those who transformed, uplifted and inspired the growth and maturation of the cannabis industry with a focus on acts of impact this year.

“In creating ‘The Cannabis 50,’ we wanted to recognize and honor cannabis leaders and advocates who consistently stood up and pushed through the grass ceiling in 2019,” Scott Hammon, leader of the MGO Cannabis Practice, told Benzinga. “As we head into 2020, we anticipate these individuals will continue to impact the cannabis and hemp industries in a positive way, and hope their actions will encourage others to act in a similar fashion so that the industry can continue to break barriers, build bridges and move towards a brighter future.”

More From The ‘Cannabis Impact Review’ Report

The list of cannabis leaders was based on the findings of MGO and ELLO’s “Cannabis Impact Review” report. In there, Michael Steinmetz, CEO and co-founder of Flow Kana, explained that as we get further into the post-prohibition era, leaders in the cannabis industry have an imperative to stand up for what’s right and set the stage now for how the cannabis movement will evolve.

“Together, we are in a position, ahead of national legalization, to build an industry that transforms our culture, environment, economy, healthcare and planet for the better.”

Adding to these comments, Kevin Murphy, CEO of Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) said he is very proud to see the progress of the industry in arenas ranging from “product innovation and creating choice for consumers, to delivering compassionate patient care in medicinal markets.”

He did, however, recognize we could and must do better in the social justice space. “As the industry grows, we must not forget to take care of the people and communities that have been disproportionately hurt by the war on drugs.”

Finally, Jim Belushi, founder of Belushi’s Farm, shared some advice for people in the cannabis space: “Everybody in our industry has their own journey but I believe we will all get to the same place, promoting the healing power of cannabis. It’s a mission from God. We just need to keep the mission in mind, always, and not get seduced by the politics and money. Let the plant lead us in the way we are supposed to go.”

'I'm On A Mission From God': Jim Belushi On Cannabis Cultivation, Celebrity Brands, The 'Marriage Counselor' Strain

Cannabis 50 honorees include:

  1. Acreage Holdings
  2. Al Harrington, Viola Brands
  3. Aliza Sherman, Ellementa
  4. Americans for Safe Access (ASA)
  5. Ariel Clark, Clark Neubert LLP
  6. BlackRock Holdings
  7. Bloom Farms
  8. Canadian Securities Exchange
  9. Charlotte's Web
  10. Damian Marley
  11. Duane Morris
  12. Eaze
  13. Eben Britton, Athletes For CARE
  14. Emily Paxhia, Poseidon
  15. Flow Kana
  16. Glass House Farms
  17. Green Thumb Industries
  18. Halo Canna
  19. Harvest Health and Recreation
  20. HeadSet
  21. House of Representatives
  22. Jim Belushi, Belushi’s Farm
  23. Jonathan Page, Aurora Cannabis
  24. Killer Mike
  25. Lowell Herb Co.
  26. Mara Gordon, Aunt Zelda's
  27. Matt Barnes
  28. Medicine Man Technologies
  29. Michigan Pure Med
  30. Mindy Segal, Mindy's Edibles
  31. Minority Cannabis Business Association
  32. MJBizDaily
  33. National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)
  34. Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA)
  35. NORML
  36. Ricki Lake & Abby Epstein, Weed The People
  37. Robert Flannery, Dr. Robb Farms
  38. Scotts Miracle Gro
  39. Seke Ballard, Good Tree Capital
  40. Steve DeAngelo, Harborside
  41. Sue Sisley, MAPS
  42. Sundie Seefried, Partner Colorado Credit Union
  43. Towelie, South Park
  44. Tracy Ryan, CannaKids
  45. Trulieve
  46. University of California - Irvine
  47. University of Maryland, Baltimore
  48. Vireo Health
  49. Vivien Azer, Cowen & Company
  50. Winona LaDuke, Winona's Hemp and Heritage Farm

Posted-In: Acreage Holdings Al Harrington Aliza Sherman Americans for Safe Access (ASA) Ariel Clark Athletes for CARECannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRGF)

Acreage Opens Its First Cannabis Cultivation Facility In The Pacific Northwest
Cannabis Securities Were Widely Traded On OTC Markets In November
Benzinga Heads To Miami For The First Cannabis Capital Conference Of 2020
What You Need To Know About The International Cannabis Business Awards In Las Vegas
Canopy Growth Launches Its First CBD Line In The US
Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.68
-0.4171
- 3.45%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.89
-0.1711
- 2.42%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.23
-0.2772
- 1.58%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.98
0.485
+ 0.15%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Day Market Update: Tallgrass Energy Jumps Following Acquisition News; Proteostasis Therapeutics Shares Plummet

42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session