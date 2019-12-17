Meet MGO/ELLO's 'Cannabis 50' Honorees, From Jim Belushi To Flow Kana

The MGO and ELLO Cannabis Practice recently launched its “The Cannabis 50” list. This industry highlight recognizes those who transformed, uplifted and inspired the growth and maturation of the cannabis industry with a focus on acts of impact this year.

“In creating ‘The Cannabis 50,’ we wanted to recognize and honor cannabis leaders and advocates who consistently stood up and pushed through the grass ceiling in 2019,” Scott Hammon, leader of the MGO Cannabis Practice, told Benzinga. “As we head into 2020, we anticipate these individuals will continue to impact the cannabis and hemp industries in a positive way, and hope their actions will encourage others to act in a similar fashion so that the industry can continue to break barriers, build bridges and move towards a brighter future.”

The list of cannabis leaders was based on the findings of MGO and ELLO’s “Cannabis Impact Review” report. In there, Michael Steinmetz, CEO and co-founder of Flow Kana, explained that as we get further into the post-prohibition era, leaders in the cannabis industry “have an imperative to stand up for what’s right and set the stage now for how the cannabis movement will evolve.

“Together, we are in a position, ahead of national legalization, to build an industry that transforms our culture, environment, economy, healthcare and planet for the better.”

Adding to these comments, Kevin Murphy, CEO of Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) said he is very proud to see the progress of the industry in arenas ranging from “product innovation and creating choice for consumers, to delivering compassionate patient care in medicinal markets.”

He did, however, recognize we could and must do better in the social justice space. “As the industry grows, we must not forget to take care of the people and communities that have been disproportionately hurt by the war on drugs.”

Finally, Jim Belushi, founder of Belushi’s Farm, shared some advice for people in the cannabis space: “Everybody in our industry has their own journey but I believe we will all get to the same place, promoting the healing power of cannabis. It’s a mission from God. We just need to keep the mission in mind, always, and not get seduced by the politics and money. Let the plant lead us in the way we are supposed to go.”

