Mike Tyson Launches Cannabis Rolling Equipment Line

Mike Tyson and Tyson Ranch are joining up with the Dutch rolling company Futurola to launch a business focused on rolling equipment.

Futurola, The Future of Rolling™, is recognized for manufacturing world-class rolling and smoking accessories.

The company's exclusive series of Mike Tyson accessories will offer a custom roller and terpene-infused blunt wraps and cones. The product portfolio will be expanded in 2020.

"We're thrilled to announce our new line of premium rolling equipment in conjunction with Futurola," Tyson Ranch CEO Rob Hickman said in a Wednesday press release. "Both Tyson Ranch and Futurola share a commitment to outstanding quality– and we could not have found a better partner for our first international co-branding deal."

Related Links:

The Reinvention Of Mike Tyson: How He's Rewriting His Story With Cannabis

Mike Tyson Plans To Help Build Cannabis Tourism In Antigua, Barbuda

Photo by Nehrams2020 via Wikimedia.