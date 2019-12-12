Market Overview

Mike Tyson Launches Cannabis Rolling Equipment Line

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 7:49am   Comments
Mike Tyson Launches Cannabis Rolling Equipment Line

Mike Tyson and Tyson Ranch are joining up with the Dutch rolling company Futurola to launch a business focused on rolling equipment.

Futurola, The Future of Rolling™, is recognized for manufacturing world-class rolling and smoking accessories.

The company's exclusive series of Mike Tyson accessories will offer a custom roller and terpene-infused blunt wraps and cones. The product portfolio will be expanded in 2020.

"We're thrilled to announce our new line of premium rolling equipment in conjunction with Futurola," Tyson Ranch CEO Rob Hickman said in a Wednesday press release. "Both Tyson Ranch and Futurola share a commitment to outstanding quality– and we could not have found a better partner for our first international co-branding deal."

Photo by Nehrams2020 via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: MIke TysonCannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

