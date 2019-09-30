Mike Tyson Plans To Help Build Cannabis Tourism In Antigua, Barbuda

Iconic boxer Mike Tyson, who is also known as a passionate cannabis supporter, is planning to help develop cannabis tourism in the Caribbean country of Antigua and Barbuda, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

Earlier in September, Tyson met with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda to talk about opening a cannabis farm and starting an annual cannabis conference, according to the British newspaper.

Tyson has been working on finishing a 420-acre Tyson Ranch in California aimed at providing cannabis tourism-related services.

"It will be good for the country and will bring in much-needed funds to help your economy," Tyson told news reporters of his efforts in Antigua and Barbuda, referring to the country’s recovery from two hurricanes in 2017.

Browne said Tyson's conference will be "like the Davos of cannabis," taking place annually and bringing in cannabis stakeholders from across the globe.

