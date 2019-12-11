Market Overview

1933 Industries Partners With Pantry To Bring New Edibles To Nevada
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 3:11pm   Comments
1933 Industries Partners With Pantry To Bring New Edibles To Nevada

Las Vegas cannabis company 1933 Industries Inc (OTC: TGIFF) announced a partnership with cannabis-infused brand Pantry Food Co to bring premium edibles to the Nevada market.

"These edibles will delight our customers and offer Las Vegas new, high-quality culinary and cannabis experiences," 1933 Industries CEO Chris Rebentisch told Benzinga. "It is a partnership that felt right on so many levels."

As part of the deal, the two companies will build out a commercial kitchen. Some of the licensed products will include cannabis infused peach pate de fruit, cannabis infused tiramisu ganache bonbon and cannabis infused cacao keto bites.

Video: The Heartwarming Origin Story Of Papa & Barkley

Exclusive: WAYV, Hypur Partner To Launch Digital, 'Credit Card-Like' Finance Solution For Cannabis Industry

Posted-In: Cannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

