Curaleaf Appoints Joe Bayern As President
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 11:35am   Comments
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) said Monday that Joe Bayern would take the position of president of the company, effective immediately. He will answer to CEO, Joseph Lusardi.

Bayer has over two decades of executive leadership experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, joining Curaleaf from a vertically-integrated cannabis company, INDUS Holdings, where he was president. Now as Curaleaf’s president, he will be mostly oriented on pushing for operational excellence.

"Joe Bayern brings the expertise, track record and passion that will help take Curaleaf to the next level," Lusardi said in a statement. "His experience in senior leadership roles in consumer goods, and most recently cannabis, will greatly enhance our ability to operate and excel in our next phase of growth."

Bayern also commented on his appointment.

"I'm thrilled to join Curaleaf at such an exciting time in the Company's growth trajectory. For me, Curaleaf stands out as the most dynamic business in the industry, and I'm looking forward to working with Joe Lusardi and the rest of the team to continue our leadership in this sector."

The company reported about expecting to finalize previously announced acquisitions of Select, and Grassroots, in 2020, which Byern will now oversee.

