Curaleaf Opens First Adult-Use Dispensary In Massachusetts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF) (CSE: CURA) launched its first adult-use dispensary in Massachusetts with the Monday opening of its Oxford location.

The location shares a space with Curaleaf's medical dispensary, which opened in April 2018.

Curaleaf touted the significance of the increased access the store provides. The Massachusetts company called itself the "most accessible cannabis brand in the country."

"Cultivating wellness is our mission and we're excited to grow with the Oxford community,"

Curaleaf Massachusetts President Patrik Jonsson said in a statement.

The brand expects to create jobs and support local charities and community endeavors, he said.

No specifics were mentioned about the initiatives or job growth. Curaleaf currently employs roughly 170 employees at its various Massachusetts locations.

In other news for Curaleaf, the company was granted two provisional licenses for adult use dispensary locations in Provincetown and Ware. It has also received approval for its final two growing and manufacturing licenses at its Webster, Massachusetts production facility.

The over-the-counter stock was down 1.06% at $4.65 at the time of publication.

