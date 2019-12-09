Benzinga Heads To Miami For The First Cannabis Capital Conference Of 2020

DETROIT — The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, is heading to Miami in 2020 for its sixth installment.

The conference, which takes place Feb. 24-25 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, creates an ideal setting for attendees to learn from the individuals and experts driving the cannabis space forward amid regulation, legalization and industry changes.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies, including many from some of the top ETFs in the space, like the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC: HMLSF) (TSE:HMMJ), the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ), the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO), the Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS), to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

“This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events,” said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

“At the Cannabis Capital Conference, each attendee has the opportunity to interact with all types of investors and partners who can help them build their businesses. It is awesome hearing all the success stories of companies that attended in the past. I know this will be the biggest and best one yet.”

The greatest benefit of attending Benzinga events are the multi-format networking opportunities. Benzinga provides curated one-on-one meetings for participating companies and investors, an incredibly popular speed-networking session, and the opportunity for spontaneous meetings over the course of the conference. Benzinga also organizes a wide array of intimate networking breakfasts and dinners, as well as conference-wide receptions and afterparties.

“Conferences are about learning and making connections. Benzinga has hit on a formula optimizing both," commented David Leider of FocusGrowth Capital Partners.

Confirmed speakers for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Miami 2020, include Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley, Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse, Seymour Asset Management CIO Tim Seymour, and many more.

To find out more or register to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, visit the event’s official website: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/miami/

Among companies that presented in previous editions were:

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF)

(OTC: ACRGF) Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN)

(NASDAQ: KERN) Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB)

(NYSE: ACB) Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF)

(OTC: CRLBF) Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF)

(OTC: CURLF) Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: HRVSF)

(OTC: HRVSF) iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF)

(OTC: ITHUF) Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF)

(OTC: MEDIF) Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF)

(OTC: MMNFF) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT)

(NASDAQ: NEPT) Plus Products Inc (OTC: PLPRF)

(OTC: PLPRF) Slang Worldwide Inc (OTC: SLGWF)

(OTC: SLGWF) Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL)

(NASDAQ: SNDL) Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (OTC: TCNNF)

. (OTC: TCNNF) Valens Groworks Corp (OTC: VGWCF)

