Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Heads To Miami For The First Cannabis Capital Conference Of 2020
Benzinga Cannabis  
December 09, 2019 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
Benzinga Heads To Miami For The First Cannabis Capital Conference Of 2020

DETROIT — The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, is heading to Miami in 2020 for its sixth installment.

The conference, which takes place Feb. 24-25 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, creates an ideal setting for attendees to learn from the individuals and experts driving the cannabis space forward amid regulation, legalization and industry changes. 

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies, including many from some of the top ETFs in the space, like the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC: HMLSF) (TSE:HMMJ), the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ), the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO), the Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS),  to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

“This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events,” said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

“At the Cannabis Capital Conference, each attendee has the opportunity to interact with all types of investors and partners who can help them build their businesses. It is awesome hearing all the success stories of companies that attended in the past. I know this will be the biggest and best one yet.”

The greatest benefit of attending Benzinga events are the multi-format networking opportunities. Benzinga provides curated one-on-one meetings for participating companies and investors, an incredibly popular speed-networking session, and the opportunity for spontaneous meetings over the course of the conference. Benzinga also organizes a wide array of intimate networking breakfasts and dinners, as well as conference-wide receptions and afterparties.

“Conferences are about learning and making connections. Benzinga has hit on a formula optimizing both," commented David Leider of FocusGrowth Capital Partners.

Confirmed speakers for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Miami 2020, include Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley, Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse, Seymour Asset Management CIO Tim Seymour, and many more.

To find out more or register to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, visit the event’s official website: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/miami/

Among companies that presented in previous editions were:

  • Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF)
  • Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN)
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB)
  • Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF)
  • Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF)
  • Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: HRVSF)
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF)
  • Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF)
  • Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF)
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT)
  • Plus Products Inc (OTC: PLPRF)
  • Slang Worldwide Inc (OTC: SLGWF)
  • Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL)
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF)
  • Valens Groworks Corp (OTC: VGWCF)

Stay tuned to Benzinga.com/cannabis for news on the Miami event and other upcoming 2020 cannabis events in Detroit, Toronto and Chicago.

About Benzinga
Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga’s news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga’s original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Cannabis Capital Conference Contact:
www.benzingacannabisconference.com 
877.440-9464 (ZING)

Sarah Winner | Speaker Relations Director
events@benzinga.com

Corporate Communications:
CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.ne

Posted-In: Benzinga Cannabis Conference benzinga conference Benzinga events benzinga miami cannabis miamiCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ACRGF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Canopy Growth's Cannabis 2.0 Products Will Hit Shelves In Canada Next Month
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 5, 2019
What You Need To Know About The International Cannabis Business Awards In Las Vegas
Canopy Growth Launches Its First CBD Line In The US
'Participation Is Power': Robinhood Hits 10M Accounts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.99
0.2429
+ 3.6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.26
0.47
+ 2.8%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.00
0.15
+ 1.27%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.14
-0.69
- 0.22%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

With a growing public acceptance of cannabis in society, there's a natural instinct to wonder about the possible health benefits and market potential of ... read more

New Cream Targets Brain's Cannabinoid Receptors Without Using THC Or CBD

Detroit doctors Jessica and Rachel Kado launched CB2++ Repair Cream, a patented product that provides inflammation and pain relief by targeting ... read more

Canopy Growth Appoints Constellation CFO As The Cannabis Company's New CEO

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Monday that David Klein has been hired as the company’s new CEO, effective Jan. 14, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

North Dakota Officials Receive Measure For Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization