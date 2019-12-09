Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Confused Consumers Ask: Where Does The FDA Stand On CBD?
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
December 09, 2019 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Confused Consumers Ask: Where Does The FDA Stand On CBD?

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe CBD products fall under FDA regulations, but those regulations don’t exist.

The cannabis industry has waited all year for the Food and Drug Administration’s official ruling and regulations on products containing cannabidiol, or CBD. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp, which created a loophole for hemp-derived CBD products. Under the legislation, CBD products existed under a gray area where stores could sell them, but no official regulation existed, which is causing consumer confusion.

About one in three Americans have used CBD products, but it appears the majority of the nation remains unaware of this conundrum. According to a recent Grocery Manufacturer Association survey, 76% of Americans believe CBD products fall under federal safety regulations, unaware no such regulations exist. Of the 2,056 participants in the survey, another 16% weren’t sure if CBD was subject to FDA oversight.

That adds up to a whopping 92% of consumers who have no idea what the FDA is or isn’t doing around CBD products.

“While more than six-in-ten Americans (62%) have heard about CBD, most of these consumers are uncertain or mistaken about what CBD actually is, what it does and whether all products made with CBD are safe to consume,” the study’s authors wrote.

Meanwhile, the FDA released a report this week to tell Americans the organization has little to no answers with regards to CBD. Instead, the FDA reminded us they only approved one CBD product, Epidiolex, which is used to treat two rare forms of epilepsy. Instead, the FDA warned potential users that “CBD has the potential to harm you, and harm can happen even before you become aware of it.”

The FDA added that “CBD can cause liver injury” as well as “affect the metabolism of other drugs.”

Due to the lack of any regulation around CBD products, Ellipse Analytics found earlier this year that 45% of the 250 top-selling CBD products contained detectable levels of THC. That, in part, explains why CBD might cause you to fail a drug test. Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed the FDA to expedite the process of creating regulations around CBD products. When meeting last month with Stephen Hahn, the nominee to take over as FDA commissioner, McConnel again pressed about CBD and hemp.

“I look forward to working closely with Dr. Hahn on several important issues for Kentucky,” McConnell said in a statement. “As Senate Majority Leader, I consistently work with my colleagues in the Trump administration to advance Kentucky’s priorities. Like many Kentuckians who are taking advantage of hemp’s legalization, I am eager for FDA’s plans to create certainty for CBD products.

Featured image by Unsplash

Posted-In: Brendan Bures The Fresh ToastCannabis News Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.99
0.2429
+ 3.6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.26
0.47
+ 2.8%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.00
0.15
+ 1.27%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.14
-0.69
- 0.22%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

With a growing public acceptance of cannabis in society, there's a natural instinct to wonder about the possible health benefits and market potential of ... read more

New Cream Targets Brain's Cannabinoid Receptors Without Using THC Or CBD

Detroit doctors Jessica and Rachel Kado launched CB2++ Repair Cream, a patented product that provides inflammation and pain relief by targeting ... read more

Canopy Growth Appoints Constellation CFO As The Cannabis Company's New CEO

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Monday that David Klein has been hired as the company’s new CEO, effective Jan. 14, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

StockTwits CEO Talks Social Media, Commission-Free Trading

These Pros Agree: Owning Tesla Stock Requires Confidence In Long-Term Goals