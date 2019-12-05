What You Need To Know About The International Cannabis Business Awards In Las Vegas
Every year, the movers and shakers in the cannabis industry gather in Las Vegas for a week of events and networking. This year, one of the longest-standing award shows in the space, The Cannabis Business Awards, is landing in Sin City for the first time since its inception, with an impressive lineup and an outstanding list of nominees.
Among big names expected to step on stage on December 10 at Hakkasan, one of America's top nightclubs according to Rolling Stone Magazine, Playboy Magazine, and DJ Mag, will be former Mexican President Vicente Fox, Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, and NBA legend Al Harrington.
Chloe Villano, founder of Clover Leaf University and The Cannabis Business Awards, told Benzinga, “This is a green revolution, full of dedicated pioneers, trailblazers, and inventors who have pushed this industry forward. The CBA Globes honor the great work of the people in the industry and the efforts to pioneer the end of the drug war. This is the place where you find a crowd of the most elite.”
The list of nominees was announced a few weeks ago, but voting has been extended through Sunday, December 8. You can vote for your favorite people, companies, and organizations in cannabis following this link. Below is a list of nominees for each category, including Benzinga, under the Best Business category.
Hope Award - CBA Globes International Hope Award
International achievement for an individual or business who has given back to community, saved lives, or implemented a vision of hope that changed the industry forever.
Athletes for Care
Cannakids - Sophie Ryan
Charlotte's Web
Dr. Sanjay Gupta with CNN
Federal Lawsuit - Hiller Law, Michael Hiller, Jagger Cotte, Lauren Rudick, Alexis Bortell, Marvin Washington, Jason Cranford, Jose Belen, CannaCultural Assoc., and Joseph Bondy
Kyle Turley
Rob Gronkowski "The Gronk" - Former NFL Player
Shanita Penny - President of Minority Cannabis Association
Will Adler with Silver State Government Relations
World of Cannabis Museum
Most Influential Individual
International recognition for an individual who has made a substantial influential impact on the cannabis industry.
Aesha Goins
Al Harrington - Viola
Ed Rosenthal
Jason Sturtsman
Jim Baudino with MERRY JANE
Keith Stroup
Mason Tvert
Renee Gagnon
Snoop Dogg
Shaleen Title
Steve DeAngleo
Wanda James
Business Executive
International recognition for an executive who has helped pioneered and helped shape a business in a positive way in the cannabis industry and is highly regarded in the space.
Chanda Macias - CEO, National Holistic Healing Center
Charlie Bachtell - CEO, Cresco
Chris Driessen - Organa Labs / Openvape
David Tuttleman - Founder of Matrix Cultivation
Elizabeth Beth Stavola with iAnthus
Hilary V. Bricken - Co-Founder, Harris Bricken
Jeff Welsh - Vicente Sederberg
Jon Cooper - Ebbu
Neil Demers - Deigo Pellicer
Nicholas Vita - CEO Columbia Care
Sally Van Der Veer - Co-Owner and CEO, Medicine Man
Industry Organization of the Year
International recognition for a cannabis or hemp industry organization that provides the best assistance and services for their members
American Medical Refugees
California Cannabis Industry Association
Hemp Industries Association
International Jewish Cannabis Association
Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association
Marijuana Business Association (MJBA)
Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana
Minority Cannabis Business Association
National Cannabis Bar Association
Nevada Dispensary Association
NHA - National Hemp Association
NORML
Women Grow
Most Valuable Brand
International recognition for the brand that is deemed most valuable in the cannabis industry.
Caviar Gold
Cannadescent
Connected
Cookies
Essence
Fleur
Jungle Boys - Los Angeles Farmers
KIVA
Merry Jane
Moxie
Planet 13
Rove
Virtue
Activist of The Year
International recognition for the person who has worked to bring about the most change and reform involving cannabis in the year 2019.
Maddie Saglibene - Las Vegas NORML
Jerome Baker
Morris Beegle
Leo Bridgewater
Blake Butler
Amy Cando
Seth Rogen
Wanda James
Ean Seeb
Joy Beckerman
Rick Ross
Dr. Michele Ross
Advocate of the Year
International recognition for the person has offered the most public support in the reform of cannabis policy.
Abi Wright
Bob Hoban
Dan Herer
Dr. Dina
Nate and Nick Diaz
Rachel Wolfson
Pot Brothers at Law
Rob Gronkowski "The Gronk" - Former NFL Player
Seth Rogen
Shannon Briggs
Sean McAllister
Political Industry Representative of the Year
International recognition for the person or organization who has acted as the best political representative of the cannabis industry in the year 2019.
Akerman
Mayor Carolyn Goodman
Cindy Sovine
Congresswoman Dina Titus
Ean Seeb
Governor of Colorado Jared Polis
Greenspoon Marder
Hemp Industries Association
Hoban law Group
Jason Beck
Shaleen Title
Non Profit of the Year
International recognition for the most impactful non-profit organization in the cannabis industry for the year 2019.
American Medical Refuge Foundation
Charlottes Web
Freedom Grow
Hawaii Veterans Cannabis Alliance
Industrial Hemp Research Foundation
Realm of Caring
Society of Cannabis Clinicians
Veteran's Ananda
Veterans for Compassionate Care
Weed for Warriors
Business of the Year
Acreage Holdings
Benzinga
Canopy
Diego Pellicer
Hard Car
NuWu
Plus Products
Precision Labs
Privateer Holdings
SIVA
Tilray
Vicente Sederberg
Zen Leaf
Best Medical Center
International recognition for the best Medical Cannabis center or dispensary for the year 2019.
Apothecarium Dispensary
Apothecary Farms
Berkeley Patients Group
Columbia Care
Have a Heart
Medicine Man
Nevada Wellness Center
Northern Lights Cannabis Co.
Sacred Seed
Sahara Wellness Dispensary
Seed and Smith
Simply Pure
Top Notch Dispensary
Wolf Pac
Best Retail Center
International recognition for the best adult-use cannabis center or dispensary for the year 2019.
Acres in Las Vegas, Nevada
Black Jack Dispensary Las Vegas
Blüm Dispensary in California and Nevada
Essence - Las Vegas Nevada
Las Vegas ReLeaf in Las Vegas, Nevada
Jardín in Las Vegas, Nevada
NuWu in Las Vegas, Nevada
Oasis Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nevada
Planet 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Reef in Las Vegas, Nevada
Starbuds LAS Vegas and Colorado
The Source in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada
Zen Leaf in Las Vegas, Nevada
Most Innovative Product
International recognition for the most innovative product in the cannabis industry for the year 2019.
Access Rosin Press
Cannabolish
Carta by Focus V Products
Cloud Vape
Double Barrel Vape
GPen
Ghost Vape
HuniBaddger
Jerome Baker Glass Designs
MegaToke
Nectar Collector
Puffco Peak by Puffco
Rokin (Mini Tank)
Hanu Labs - The Hanu Stone
Most Innovative Company
International recognition for the most innovative company in the cannabis industry for the year 2019.
ALT 36
Aurora Cannabis
Event HI
Flexmod
Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Leaf Link
Looper
Medicine Man Technologies
NuWu
The Weekend Box
Most Innovative Data and Technology
International recognition for the most innovative data and technology in the cannabis industry for the year 2019.
374 Lab
Baker Technologies
BDS Analytics
Canalysis
Certified AG Lab
DB Labs
Doseatron
FOHSE
Leaf Link
Priva
RSR Analytical
Strimo
Best Flower
International recognition for the best Cannabis flower.
Apothecary Genetics - Grape Ape
Bohenmian Brothers - Wedding Crasher
Desert Grown Farms - Citrus Tsunami
Flora Vega - "Strawberry Lemonade"
The Garden - Granola Funk
Green and Gold - Wedding Cookies
Kynd - Tangie
Mother Herb - Super Lemon Haze
Natures Chemistry - Skunk Berry
Polaris - Headcheese
Ripper Seeds - Ripper Badazz
Tahoe Hydro - "Champagne"
Tyson Ranch - Tyson Cookies
Virtue - Diamond Dust
Best Edible
International recognition for the best Cannabis edible.
1906
Altus
District Edibles
Fireball
Glace
Highly Edible
Libra Wellness
Lulu's Botanicals
Mindy's Kitchen
Smokeys
Stillwater Brands
Vert
Best Extract
International recognition for the best Cannabis extract.
710 Labs
Apothecary Extracts
Aether Gardens
B.A.M
Canndescent
The Clear NV
Even Cannabis
Guild Extracts
Moxie
Nectars Collective
Raw Garden
Tsunami
Viola Labs
Best Infused Product
International recognition for the best Cannabis infused product.
Cannabella - Honey
Cannabrew by HOPE
Cannapunch
Caviar Gold - Cavi Cones & Wraps
Coda - Bath Bombs
Foria
Jack Knob Polish Personal Lubricant
KAMA - Gumdrops
Liera Cannagar
Mema
Trokie
Best Vape
International recognition for the best Cannabis vape.
Aether Gardens / Binske
Alchemy Evolab
Altus
City Trees
Cresco Labs
Green Dot
Libra Wellness
Matrix
MMG
Remedy
Rove
Taproots cannabis
Cannabis Club
International recognition for the best Cannabis club.
Barneys Amsterdam
Bulldog Amsterdam
G13
Green House Seed Company
Lowell Farms
NuWu
The Plug
Best Cannabis Drink
International recognition for the best Cannabis drink.
Cannabrew by HOPE
Cannapunch
Dixie Brands
Keef Brands - Drinks
Spherex Sparking Water
Sprig Soda
Two Roots Brewing - NA Enough Said Lager
Best Hemp Product / Company
International recognition for the best Hemp product or company.
Altitude Products
Charlotts Web
Evohemp
Folium Biosciences
Green Roads
The Healing Panda
Isodol
Kana Shoppe
Marys Nutritionals
PharmaXtracts
Summit CBD
Veterans Vitality
Best CBD Product
International recognition for the best CBD product from hemp or cannabis.
CannaHemp
Envy CBD
Elixinol
Infinite CBD
Luxx Hemp
Mile High Labs
Select - Tinctures
Trokie
Veterans Vitality
Zala Natruals
Publication of The Year
International recognition for the best cannabis publication for the year 2019.
Cannabis Now
Civilized
Elevate NV
GROW MAG
The Hemp Connoisseur
Marijuana Venture
MG Magazine
Sensi Magazine
Skunk Magazine
Tahoe Cannabis Magazine
Vegas Cannabis Magazine
Most Influential Media Source
International recognition for the cannabis industry media source that has been most influential in the year 2019.
Culture and Cannabis
Dank City
HERB
MERRY JANE
Pot Stocks
Sensi Media
The Social Weed
Educational Achievement Award
International recognition for the person or organization that mad the best educational achievements in the cannabis industry.
CannaTech - Israel
Ed Rosenthal
Green Roads World
Lester Grinspoon
Nurse Juhlzie Monteiro Ask Nurse Juhlzie
Omar Figuerora
Tommy Chong
Cultivation Achievement Award
International recognition for the organization that made the best achievement in cannabis cultivation.
Cannabiotix
Clade9
Clearwater
Cresco Labs
Fleur
Greenhaus Industries
Jungle Boys - Los Angeles Farmers
Matrix
Redwood Cultivation
Shango
Solaris
State Flower
Summa
Woman of The Year Award
International recognition for the Woman in the cannabis industry who has most exemplified excellence in the year 2019.
Abi Wright - Sensi
Christine Ianuzzi
Donna More - Fox Rothschild
Dr. Dina
Krista Whitley
Lindsay Robinson - California Cannabis Industry Association
Linnea Miron
Mila Jansen
Nicole Smith - Evolab, CBx Sciences
Pamela Reach
Lifetime Achievement Award
International recognition for the person who has made a lifetime dedication to ending of prohibition and removing the negative stigma for the cannabis plant.
55th Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada
Cannabis MVP of 2019 (Top 5 Win)
International recognition for the Most Valuable People in the cannabis industry for the year 2019. The five persons with the most votes will be awarded.
Abi Wright
Alana Malone
Alex Cahoj
Ariel Clark - Clark and Neubert Law Firm
Ari Sherman - Evohemp
Ashley Picillo - Point 7
Austin Ruple - Pur IsoLabs LLC
Avis Bulbulyan - SIVA
Bibiana Rojas Country Manager at Canopy Growth Columbia
Bobby Brahms at Harmony Extracts
Bob Eschino - Incredibles
Brent McDonald - Apothecary Extracts
Brittany Hallett
Chanda Macias - CEO, National Holistic Healing Center
Charlie Cangialosi - Blue Distro
Chris Driessen - Organa Labs / Openvape
Christian Sederberg - Vicente Sederberg
Corey Buffkin - Greenman Cannabis
Dan Herer
Danny Danko - High Times
Daryl Bauer - CEO Rokin
David Benlolo
David Malone - Green Dot Labs
Emmanual Bernal - Wolf Pak
Hal Tabak - Loopr
Jason Beck - AHHS WeHo
Jeff Breier - Hardcar Security
Jenna Butterfield - Organa Brands
Jerome Baker - Jerome Baker Designs
Jim Biviano - Ascend
John Ramsay - Infinite CBD
Kate Heckman - Stratos
Karson Humiston - Vangst
Mattia Loetscher
Mark Grindeland - Coda Signature
Nick Jack
NoCo Hemp Expo
Omar Fuguerora
Mike Brunson with Caviar Gold
Natasha Iziarry - Stashbox
Renee Gagnon - Hollyweed
Paul Chu
Rick Ross
Robert Cohen
Ron Kolb
Saul Kaye
Sean McAllister - McAllister Garfield
Shanita Penny - President of Minority Cannabis Association
Sheldon Cooper
Tae Darnell - Sensi
TJ Joudeh - Starbuds
Sophie Ryan
Vicente Sederberg - Law Firm
More info on The Cannabis Business Awards here.
