What You Need To Know About The International Cannabis Business Awards In Las Vegas

Every year, the movers and shakers in the cannabis industry gather in Las Vegas for a week of events and networking. This year, one of the longest-standing award shows in the space, The Cannabis Business Awards, is landing in Sin City for the first time since its inception, with an impressive lineup and an outstanding list of nominees.

Among big names expected to step on stage on December 10 at Hakkasan, one of America's top nightclubs according to Rolling Stone Magazine, Playboy Magazine, and DJ Mag, will be former Mexican President Vicente Fox, Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, and NBA legend Al Harrington.

Chloe Villano, founder of Clover Leaf University and The Cannabis Business Awards, told Benzinga, “This is a green revolution, full of dedicated pioneers, trailblazers, and inventors who have pushed this industry forward. The CBA Globes honor the great work of the people in the industry and the efforts to pioneer the end of the drug war. This is the place where you find a crowd of the most elite.”

The list of nominees was announced a few weeks ago, but voting has been extended through Sunday, December 8. You can vote for your favorite people, companies, and organizations in cannabis following this link. Below is a list of nominees for each category, including Benzinga, under the Best Business category.

Hope Award - CBA Globes International Hope Award

International achievement for an individual or business who has given back to community, saved lives, or implemented a vision of hope that changed the industry forever.

Athletes for Care

Cannakids - Sophie Ryan

Charlotte's Web

Dr. Sanjay Gupta with CNN

Federal Lawsuit - Hiller Law, Michael Hiller, Jagger Cotte, Lauren Rudick, Alexis Bortell, Marvin Washington, Jason Cranford, Jose Belen, CannaCultural Assoc., and Joseph Bondy

Kyle Turley

Rob Gronkowski "The Gronk" - Former NFL Player

Shanita Penny - President of Minority Cannabis Association

Will Adler with Silver State Government Relations

World of Cannabis Museum

Most Influential Individual

International recognition for an individual who has made a substantial influential impact on the cannabis industry.

Aesha Goins

Al Harrington - Viola

Ed Rosenthal

Jason Sturtsman

Jim Baudino with MERRY JANE

Keith Stroup

Mason Tvert

Renee Gagnon

Snoop Dogg

Shaleen Title

Steve DeAngleo

Wanda James

Business Executive

International recognition for an executive who has helped pioneered and helped shape a business in a positive way in the cannabis industry and is highly regarded in the space.

Chanda Macias - CEO, National Holistic Healing Center

Charlie Bachtell - CEO, Cresco

Chris Driessen - Organa Labs / Openvape

David Tuttleman - Founder of Matrix Cultivation

Elizabeth Beth Stavola with iAnthus

Hilary V. Bricken - Co-Founder, Harris Bricken

Jeff Welsh - Vicente Sederberg

Jon Cooper - Ebbu

Neil Demers - Deigo Pellicer

Nicholas Vita - CEO Columbia Care

Sally Van Der Veer - Co-Owner and CEO, Medicine Man

Industry Organization of the Year

International recognition for a cannabis or hemp industry organization that provides the best assistance and services for their members

American Medical Refugees

California Cannabis Industry Association

Hemp Industries Association

International Jewish Cannabis Association

Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association

Marijuana Business Association (MJBA)

Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana

Minority Cannabis Business Association

National Cannabis Bar Association

Nevada Dispensary Association

NHA - National Hemp Association

NORML

Women Grow

Most Valuable Brand

International recognition for the brand that is deemed most valuable in the cannabis industry.

Caviar Gold

Cannadescent

Connected

Cookies

Essence

Fleur

Jungle Boys - Los Angeles Farmers

KIVA

Merry Jane

Moxie

Planet 13

Rove

Virtue

Activist of The Year

International recognition for the person who has worked to bring about the most change and reform involving cannabis in the year 2019.

Maddie Saglibene - Las Vegas NORML

Jerome Baker

Morris Beegle

Leo Bridgewater

Blake Butler

Amy Cando

Seth Rogen

Wanda James

Ean Seeb

Joy Beckerman

Rick Ross

Dr. Michele Ross

Advocate of the Year

International recognition for the person has offered the most public support in the reform of cannabis policy.

Abi Wright

Bob Hoban

Dan Herer

Dr. Dina

Nate and Nick Diaz

Rachel Wolfson

Pot Brothers at Law

Rob Gronkowski "The Gronk" - Former NFL Player

Seth Rogen

Shannon Briggs

Sean McAllister

Political Industry Representative of the Year

International recognition for the person or organization who has acted as the best political representative of the cannabis industry in the year 2019.

Akerman

Mayor Carolyn Goodman

Cindy Sovine

Congresswoman Dina Titus

Ean Seeb

Governor of Colorado Jared Polis

Greenspoon Marder

Hemp Industries Association

Hoban law Group

Jason Beck

Shaleen Title

Non Profit of the Year

International recognition for the most impactful non-profit organization in the cannabis industry for the year 2019.

American Medical Refuge Foundation

Charlottes Web

Freedom Grow

Hawaii Veterans Cannabis Alliance

Industrial Hemp Research Foundation

Realm of Caring

Society of Cannabis Clinicians

Veteran's Ananda

Veterans for Compassionate Care

Weed for Warriors

Business of the Year

Acreage Holdings

Benzinga

Canopy

Diego Pellicer

Hard Car

NuWu

Plus Products

Precision Labs

Privateer Holdings

SIVA

Tilray

Vicente Sederberg

Zen Leaf

Best Medical Center

International recognition for the best Medical Cannabis center or dispensary for the year 2019.

Apothecarium Dispensary

Apothecary Farms

Berkeley Patients Group

Columbia Care

Have a Heart

Medicine Man

Nevada Wellness Center

Northern Lights Cannabis Co.

Sacred Seed

Sahara Wellness Dispensary

Seed and Smith

Simply Pure

Top Notch Dispensary

Wolf Pac

Best Retail Center

International recognition for the best adult-use cannabis center or dispensary for the year 2019.

Acres in Las Vegas, Nevada

Black Jack Dispensary Las Vegas

Blüm Dispensary in California and Nevada

Essence - Las Vegas Nevada

Las Vegas ReLeaf in Las Vegas, Nevada

Jardín in Las Vegas, Nevada

NuWu in Las Vegas, Nevada

Oasis Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nevada

Planet 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Reef in Las Vegas, Nevada

Starbuds LAS Vegas and Colorado

The Source in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada

Zen Leaf in Las Vegas, Nevada

Most Innovative Product

International recognition for the most innovative product in the cannabis industry for the year 2019.

Access Rosin Press

Cannabolish

Carta by Focus V Products

Cloud Vape

Double Barrel Vape

GPen

Ghost Vape

HuniBaddger

Jerome Baker Glass Designs

MegaToke

Nectar Collector

Puffco Peak by Puffco

Rokin (Mini Tank)

Hanu Labs - The Hanu Stone

Most Innovative Company

International recognition for the most innovative company in the cannabis industry for the year 2019.

ALT 36

Aurora Cannabis

Event HI

Flexmod

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Leaf Link

Looper

Medicine Man Technologies

NuWu

The Weekend Box

Most Innovative Data and Technology

International recognition for the most innovative data and technology in the cannabis industry for the year 2019.

374 Lab

Baker Technologies

BDS Analytics

Canalysis

Certified AG Lab

DB Labs

Doseatron

FOHSE

Leaf Link

Priva

RSR Analytical

Strimo

Best Flower

International recognition for the best Cannabis flower.

Apothecary Genetics - Grape Ape

Bohenmian Brothers - Wedding Crasher

Desert Grown Farms - Citrus Tsunami

Flora Vega - "Strawberry Lemonade"

The Garden - Granola Funk

Green and Gold - Wedding Cookies

Kynd - Tangie

Mother Herb - Super Lemon Haze

Natures Chemistry - Skunk Berry

Polaris - Headcheese

Ripper Seeds - Ripper Badazz

Tahoe Hydro - "Champagne"

Tyson Ranch - Tyson Cookies

Virtue - Diamond Dust

Best Edible

International recognition for the best Cannabis edible.

1906

Altus

District Edibles

Fireball

Glace

Highly Edible

Libra Wellness

Lulu's Botanicals

Mindy's Kitchen

Smokeys

Stillwater Brands

Vert

Best Extract

International recognition for the best Cannabis extract.

710 Labs

Apothecary Extracts

Aether Gardens

B.A.M

Canndescent

The Clear NV

Even Cannabis

Guild Extracts

Moxie

Nectars Collective

Raw Garden

Tsunami

Viola Labs

Best Infused Product

International recognition for the best Cannabis infused product.

Cannabella - Honey

Cannabrew by HOPE

Cannapunch

Caviar Gold - Cavi Cones & Wraps

Coda - Bath Bombs

Foria

Jack Knob Polish Personal Lubricant

KAMA - Gumdrops

Liera Cannagar

Mema

Trokie

Best Vape

International recognition for the best Cannabis vape.

Aether Gardens / Binske

Alchemy Evolab

Altus

City Trees

Cresco Labs

Green Dot

Libra Wellness

Matrix

MMG

Remedy

Rove

Taproots cannabis

Cannabis Club

International recognition for the best Cannabis club.

Barneys Amsterdam

Bulldog Amsterdam

G13

Green House Seed Company

Lowell Farms

NuWu

The Plug

Best Cannabis Drink

International recognition for the best Cannabis drink.

Cannabrew by HOPE

Cannapunch

Dixie Brands

Keef Brands - Drinks

Spherex Sparking Water

Sprig Soda

Two Roots Brewing - NA Enough Said Lager

Best Hemp Product / Company

International recognition for the best Hemp product or company.

Altitude Products

Charlotts Web

Evohemp

Folium Biosciences

Green Roads

The Healing Panda

Isodol

Kana Shoppe

Marys Nutritionals

PharmaXtracts

Summit CBD

Veterans Vitality

Best CBD Product

International recognition for the best CBD product from hemp or cannabis.

CannaHemp

Envy CBD

Elixinol

Infinite CBD

Luxx Hemp

Mile High Labs

Select - Tinctures

Trokie

Veterans Vitality

Zala Natruals

Publication of The Year

International recognition for the best cannabis publication for the year 2019.

Cannabis Now

Civilized

Elevate NV

GROW MAG

The Hemp Connoisseur

Marijuana Venture

MG Magazine

Sensi Magazine

Skunk Magazine

Tahoe Cannabis Magazine

Vegas Cannabis Magazine

Most Influential Media Source

International recognition for the cannabis industry media source that has been most influential in the year 2019.

Culture and Cannabis

Dank City

HERB

MERRY JANE

Pot Stocks

Sensi Media

thecannabisnetwork.com

The Social Weed

Educational Achievement Award

International recognition for the person or organization that mad the best educational achievements in the cannabis industry.

CannaTech - Israel

Ed Rosenthal

Green Roads World

Lester Grinspoon

Nurse Juhlzie Monteiro Ask Nurse Juhlzie

Omar Figuerora

Tommy Chong

Cultivation Achievement Award

International recognition for the organization that made the best achievement in cannabis cultivation.

Cannabiotix

Clade9

Clearwater

Cresco Labs

Fleur

Greenhaus Industries

Jungle Boys - Los Angeles Farmers

Matrix

Redwood Cultivation

Shango

Solaris

State Flower

Summa

Woman of The Year Award

International recognition for the Woman in the cannabis industry who has most exemplified excellence in the year 2019.

Abi Wright - Sensi

Christine Ianuzzi

Donna More - Fox Rothschild

Dr. Dina

Krista Whitley

Lindsay Robinson - California Cannabis Industry Association

Linnea Miron

Mila Jansen

Nicole Smith - Evolab, CBx Sciences

Pamela Reach

Lifetime Achievement Award

International recognition for the person who has made a lifetime dedication to ending of prohibition and removing the negative stigma for the cannabis plant.

55th Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada

Cannabis MVP of 2019 (Top 5 Win)

International recognition for the Most Valuable People in the cannabis industry for the year 2019. The five persons with the most votes will be awarded.

Abi Wright

Alana Malone

Alex Cahoj

Ariel Clark - Clark and Neubert Law Firm

Ari Sherman - Evohemp

Ashley Picillo - Point 7

Austin Ruple - Pur IsoLabs LLC

Avis Bulbulyan - SIVA

Bibiana Rojas Country Manager at Canopy Growth Columbia

Bobby Brahms at Harmony Extracts

Bob Eschino - Incredibles

Brent McDonald - Apothecary Extracts

Brittany Hallett

Chanda Macias - CEO, National Holistic Healing Center

Charlie Cangialosi - Blue Distro

Chris Driessen - Organa Labs / Openvape

Christian Sederberg - Vicente Sederberg

Corey Buffkin - Greenman Cannabis

Dan Herer

Danny Danko - High Times

Daryl Bauer - CEO Rokin

David Benlolo

David Malone - Green Dot Labs

Emmanual Bernal - Wolf Pak

Hal Tabak - Loopr

Jason Beck - AHHS WeHo

Jeff Breier - Hardcar Security

Jenna Butterfield - Organa Brands

Jerome Baker - Jerome Baker Designs

Jim Biviano - Ascend

John Ramsay - Infinite CBD

Kate Heckman - Stratos

Karson Humiston - Vangst

Mattia Loetscher

Mark Grindeland - Coda Signature

Nick Jack

NoCo Hemp Expo

Omar Fuguerora

Mike Brunson with Caviar Gold

Natasha Iziarry - Stashbox

Renee Gagnon - Hollyweed

Paul Chu

Rick Ross

Robert Cohen

Ron Kolb

Saul Kaye

Sean McAllister - McAllister Garfield

Shanita Penny - President of Minority Cannabis Association

Sheldon Cooper

Tae Darnell - Sensi

TJ Joudeh - Starbuds

Sophie Ryan

Vicente Sederberg - Law Firm

More info on The Cannabis Business Awards here.