New Cannabis Products: A Blunt Club, Canna-Wine, Affordable CBD And The Insane Infused Gravy

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Lobo’s Blunt Of The Month Club

Lobo, a lifestyle blunt brand, unveiled its "Blunt of the Month Club," a package of 10 Presidentes, Lobo’s flagship blunt, each containing 2.8g of cannabis, infused with Focus Concentrates live resin and hand rolled in a hemp wrapper with a glass tip. All are delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps in California.

Customers can choose strains from leading brands Poseidon Estates, Pistil Point, King Cookie and South Face Farms. Customers outside of California can purchase Lobo CBD Presidentes and have them delivered directly to their doorstep anywhere in the nation.

"Blunt of the Month is bringing that elevated craft cannabis experience to everyone," said Aaron Raskin, Lobo's co-founder. "It's a platform to highlight the very best in cannabis by only doing limited edition, small batch runs. Each box tells a different story and represents a different piece of cannabis culture. From the featured growers, sought after strains and live resin, it's the total cannabis experience."

Viv&Oak’s Sparkling Rosé

Viv&Oak presented a Sparkling Rosé cannabis drink. Featuring a blend of California grapes, both high and low dosing styles are available.

The alcohol is removed from the wine before blending CBD and THC — the result is full flavor with only 24 calories and 4 grams of sugar. Viv&Oak will be available in select dispensaries throughout California, direct to the consumer via Big Moon Sky and distributed statewide by Pacific Expeditors.

"I’ve always wanted to start my own business,” Alana Burstein, founder and president of Viv&Oak, told Benzinga. “The cannabis industry is exploding and there’s a huge demand for healthier and safer alternatives to alcohol. That’s how the idea for Viv&Oak was born.”

Viv&Oak is priced at $38 a bottle.

Canna River’s New Line

Canna River launched with full and broad spectrum of affordable CBD tinctures for humans and pets, gel capsules, body lotions and pre-rolls.

“It’s no secret that the greatest CBD benefits are reaped when consumers are able to buy the product on a regular and ongoing basis,” said Canna River co-founder Grant Boatman. “I’m all in. I want to make premium CBD more affordable from every side: as a supplier, manufacturer and retailer. If more people can get the support they need without breaking the bank, I’ll consider this a success.”

Kiva’s Infused Gravy

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Kiva Confections released a cannabis-infused Turkey Gravy that we could not leave out. The fast-acting edible bypass the notoriously lengthy trip through the liver, and instead is absorbed into the soft tissue and stomach allowing the cannabinoids to take effect in 2-15 minutes, versus traditional edibles’ longer typical onset.

This fast-acting technology utilizes individually encapsulated molecules, which radically transforms the cannabinoids. Not only are these encapsulated molecules isolated from other molecules they might interact with, they are also small enough to be absorbed directly into the body’s endocannabinoid receptors, one molecule at a time.

Following the limited edition release of turkey gravy, Kiva Confections will be launching a suite of products that leverage the technology starting with a hot cocoa in time for the holidays.

“Kiva's mission is to change the way the world views and uses cannabis. Fast-acting edibles technology solves a huge pressure point for consumers and drives both the category and the industry forward. Thanksgiving is a beloved tradition in many households, so putting a new spin on this familiar staple demonstrates both how far cannabis has come and how much further there is to go. Gravy is just the beginning,” said Christie Strong, Marketing Communications Manager at Kiva Confections.

Images from the respective companies.