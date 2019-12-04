Market Overview

Global Canna Labs Completes Export Of Cannabis From Jamaica To Canada

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 11:46am   Comments
Elixxer Ltd (OTC: ELIXF) recently announced Global Canna Labs, Elixxer's 30% owned Jamaican cannabis producer, has exported 10 kilograms of cannabis from Jamaica into Canada.

This cargo represents the largest of its kind known to date and represents an important advancement for the Caribbean cannabis industry.

See Also: The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

CLA stands for the Caribbean Licensing Authority and has been developing a viable export platform to support local production expanding Cannabis Exports.

E"This is obviously a very important first step for Jamaica exporting medical cannabis," lixxer President, Jhon A. D. McMullenm told Benzinga. "Good for Jamaica who wants to grow their medical cannabis business and jobs in the agricultural sector and great for Global Canna Labs who ELXR have been very supportive of. Jamaica medical cannabis has for many decades had a fantastic global reputation. This first export of Jamaican Medical Cannabis is a major milestone for the Govt of Jamaica, GCL and indeed ELXR."

Posted-In: Canada Global Canna JamaicaCannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

