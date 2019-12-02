Harborside Appoints Former Canndescent Exec As CFO

Bay Area-based cannabis company Harborside Inc (OTC: HSDEF) (CNSX:HBOR) announced Monday it has appointed Tom DiGiovanni as chief financial officer.

DiGiovanni comes over from fellow California-based cannabis company Canndescent. During his tenure, he helped grow the company from a pre-revenue startup to one of the top luxury flower brands in California, as well as into a multi-state operator.

DiGiovanni replaces Keith Li, who will remain with the company as the Vice President of Finance. DiGiovanni is expected to commence his role on Dec. 9.

"I've long admired Harborside Inc.'s successful business model and history as one of California's leading cannabis companies, so I am delighted to be joining the executive team, which has made great strides in 2019,” DiGiovanni told Benzinga. “I look forward to collectively establishing a strong financial discipline and navigating the ever-changing legislative environment in order to elevate Harborside to the next level.”

Courtesy photo.