Aurora's CBD Oil Approved As Medical Marijuana Product In Ireland

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that one of its oil products has obtained approval for use under Ireland’s new Medical Cannabis Access Programme.

The company’s high CBD Oil Drops have been added to a regulatory schedule by the Irish Minister of Health, allowing the importation and prescribing of the oil.

It's one of two products to receive such an approval, Aurora said.

Ireland’s Medical Cannabis Access Programme allows for a consultant to prescribe medical cannabis to patients suffering from spasticity related to multiple sclerosis, difficult nausea and vomiting connected to chemotherapy and severe refractory epilepsy.

The program was approved in June by Irish Minister of Health Simon Harris and is set to last for five years.

"Aurora is pleased to be able to assist patients who are seeking treatment with high quality EU-GMP (good manufacturing practice) certified pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis in Ireland,” Dr. Shane Morris, Aurora's chief product officer, said in a statement.

“We are very proud to be one of the first approved suppliers of medical cannabis under the MCAP. We want to acknowledge the efforts made by many people, especially the patients and doctors who have campaigned for access to these medicines."

The stock was trading 1% higher at $2.52 after the open Monday.

