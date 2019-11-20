Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TerrAscend Trades Down After Announcing Q3 Results
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 20, 2019 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
TerrAscend Trades Down After Announcing Q3 Results

By J Rodrigo Safdiye.

Terrascend Corp (OTC: TRSSF), a global cannabis company licensed for sales in Canada, the U.S. and the European Union, released its third-quarter financial report Wednesday. 

Q3 Highlights 

  • Revenue increased from CA$17.6 million ($13.2 million) to CA$26.8 million quarter-over-quarter. 
  • Pro forma revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was about CA$44 million. 
  • The gross profit rose from CA$2.2 million to CA$7 million quarter-over-quarter. 

The company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss fell quarter-over-quarter from CA$8.7 million to CA$6.5 million. 

"I see even greater potential for our business as we sharpen our focus on the U.S., where we are extremely well-positioned to become a leader in the markets we serve," Executive Chairman Jason Ackerman said in a statement.

"My top priority now is to operationalize the company’s strategy while driving continued growth, improving profitability and fortifying our financial strength."

See Also: Decriminalize California, Beckley Foundation Partner In Effort To Legalize Magic Mushrooms In The Golden State

CEO Michael Nashat highlighted the addition of Ilera Healthcare in Pennsylvania to the company's portfolio; the booking of its first international shipment of medical cannabis to Europe; and Health Canada approvals that tripled TerrAscend's licensed space at its Mississauga facility. 

The stock was down 3.3% at $2.63 at the time of publication. 

Photo courtesy of TerrAscend. 

Posted-In: Ilera HealthcareCannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRSSF)

4 Observations From The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market
Previewing The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
The Week In Cannabis: Hexo Postpones Q4 Report, Rapinoe Teams With CBD Brand, Sanders Unveils Legalization Plan
Canopy Rivers And Kindred Partner For Brokerage, Marketing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.12
0.4553
+ 6.83%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.56
0.5656
+ 4.72%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.20
0.575
+ 3.46%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$310.63
-1.27
- 0.41%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more

Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out against federal legalization of cannabis. "The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q2 Open Banking On Hot Topics In The BaaS Sector: Portability Is Key