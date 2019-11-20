Israeli Cannabis Company Signs Deal With Scotts Miracle-Gro Subsidiary

Hawthorne Gardening, a unit of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG), and North America’s largest distributor of hydroponic products, is looking to expand its business internationally. Pursuing this objective, the company has signed an agreement with iCAN: Israel-Cannabis to help it infiltrate this growing industry.

Hawthorne’s products include almost everything a cannabis cultivator, from farmer to hobbyist, needs such as lighting, nutrients and hardware.

"iCAN and Hawthorne is a natural fit," Saul Kaye, CEO and founder of iCAN told Benzinga. "Their first-in-class products can be beneficial to all cannabis growers. iCAN’s international reach will enable growers around the world, particularly in Africa, to develop a relationship with Hawthorne."

Image by Javier Hasse.