Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Consumer Profiles, Popular Brands And More: Exclusive Insights From The Newest AI Data Platform For The Industry
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Consumer Profiles, Popular Brands And More: Exclusive Insights From The Newest AI Data Platform For The Industry

This week, Ceylon Solutions, a cannabis-centered software development company, and data analytics firm Zefyr, launched Zefyr Dazh, an artificial intelligence data analytics platform for the cannabis industry.

While there is plenty of data in the cannabis industry today, the company says much of it is disparate and misinterpreted by users. Zefyr Dazh aims to fix this problem by helping users accurately understand big data, regardless of their analytical expertise.

Dazh’s easy-to-use conversational assistant uses natural language processing and proprietary analytical algorithms to find and format answers to the most pressing questions in the industry today while suggesting other related answers and topics from multiple big data resources.

Solving Many Problems

“Much of the data on Zefyr Dazh is updated in real-time and has an 85% assurance rate, which is unheard of in the cannabis industry," Marion Mariathasan,founder and Chairman of Ceylon Solutions, told Benzinga. "We believe that this platform will go a long way in solving many of the problems cannabis entrepreneurs, dispensary owners, manufacturers and growers are facing in the industry today.”

Adding to these comments, David Skul, chairman of Zefyr, told Benzinga, “This platform is far more powerful than we initially envisioned. The AI enables users of all analytical skills to access answers from big data resources while continuing to learn and inform our backend as to how the data is being used and what additional data users want us to acquire - the implications of this are significant as we look at an increasingly competitive landscape in the cannabis industry.”

Ceylon Solutions, which built Dazh solely for Zefyr based on very specific requirements, has provided software development services for leading technology-centric companies in the cannabis industry including Simplifya, Leafwire, and New Frontier Data.

To celebrate its launch, the Dazh team shared some exclusive data with Benzinga.

Cannabis Users In North America

 

This chart depicts the number of self-reported cannabis users in the U.S. and Canada by age and buying potential. Through direct observation, integration of federal studies, and the latest 2019 projected census data, Zefyr Dazh is able to establish the self-reported consuming population within any legal retail or medical cannabis market within the U.S. or Canada.

Then, through direct observation of buying behaviors and integration of reputable market studies, they're able to assign a cannabis buying potential to each age range present in those markets. This chart updates as frequently as new measurements or direct observations are available.

Current And Future CBD Users

This chart depicts the number of existing and anticipated CBD users in the U.S. and Canada by age.

Through direct observation, integration of reputable studies, and the latest 2019 projected census data, Zefyr Dazh can establish the self-reported consuming population within any legal retail or medical cannabis market within the U.S. or Canada. This chart updates as frequently as new measurements or direct observations are available.

Popular Brands

This chart shows the brands that people are talking about in the U.S. and Canadian marketplace.

Through direct observation of discussions held regarding brands from multiple sources on the internet, Zefyr Dazh can tally and assign a rank based on ongoing discussions and discussion growth happening regarding these brands. This chart updates weekly.

Wining brands are:

  • absoluteXtracts
  • Bloom
  • Care By Design
  • Heavy Hitters
  • Kiva Confections
  • Korova
  • Kurvana
  • Mary's Medicinals
  • OC Pharm
  • Papa & Barkely
  • PLUGPlay
  • Raw Garden
  • ROVE
  • Select Oil
  • STIIZY

Images courtesy of Dazh.

Posted-In: Bloom Care By Design Ceylon Solutions Heavy HitterCannabis News Exclusives Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

Tax Considerations For Cannabis Business And Investment
Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Fall On Poor Earnings, More Americans Support Legalization
Cannabis Short Sellers Up Another $190M In November
The Week In Cannabis: Drake And Tony Hawk Get In The Weeds, Linton Joins Vireo, And A Myriad Of Earnings
How I Grew My 'Herbally-Focused' Instagram To 500,000 Followers With No PPC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.43
0.38
+ 2.37%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.93
0.2296
+ 1.96%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.51
0.1207
+ 1.89%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.63
-0.35
- 0.11%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more

Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out against federal legalization of cannabis. "The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Why Chobani's Plant-Based Yogurt Is A Big Deal

Tata Steel To Fire 3,000 Workers In Europe Citing Slowdown And Weak Market Demand