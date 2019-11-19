Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meet My Bud Vase, The Brand Seeking To Make Bongs Inconspicuous
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Meet My Bud Vase, The Brand Seeking To Make Bongs Inconspicuous

Doreen Sullivan, the founder and CEO of My Bud Vase, likes to define herself as an “artisanal innovator.” She creates luxury bongs that can be mindfully integrated into daily life.

One afternoon in 2015, Doreen had a neighbor pay her an unexpected visit. She did the classic “hide the bong dance,” one she’s practiced her whole life, she told Benzinga during a recent chat.

In this particular occasion, she hid her bong among all of her flower vases.

When her neighbor left, Doreen just sat there, heart pounding, staring at her bong, which was sitting next to a vase she had owned for years — serendipitously shaped like a bong.

“The two pieces were so similar in shape and yet so different in style. That was my ‘AH-HA!’ moment,” she told Benzinga.

The next day, Doreen called a friend and got her on board a crazy project, a six-month frenzy of repurposing vases into bongs.

“We busted through every size, every shape and every material imaginable, and many broke initially, but we felt we were creating something magical. It was worth it to flush out the challenging craftsmanship ahead of time,” she said.

See Also: Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

Why Care About A Bong?

For many women looking to discreetly consume cannabis, My Bud Vase might offer a nice solution.

“I chose the name My Bud Vase because I feel cannabis is about one’s own personal preferences. People love options and choices and relate to different styles, characteristics, and personalities," Doreen said.

My Bud Vase products include, one-of-a-kind repurposed vintage artisan pieces and beautifully designed signature collections. Each vase is meticulously crafted to bring art, expression, and discretion to a cannabis consumer’s lifestyle.

Now, she’s partnered with High Herstory to produce a new video: “My Bud Vase: The Bong Song.”

“The new, elevated marijuana smoker is female, educated and driven to succeed,” explained Annette Mia Flores, Jenny Joslin and Kendall Watkins, a group of award-winning filmmakers, co-founders of High Herstory. “The first My Bud Vase commercial showcases specific styles; utilizing a vintage style musical that features three different cannabis scenarios: the new smoker, the cannabis mom, and the savvy millennial who regularly consumes cannabis.”

'Bongs Like Us'

They added, the actors in the video all have stories from their own lives around cannabis and how it has improved their daily routines. One of the actors, Jessie Gonzales, known on Instagram as @TheMommyJane, is a cannabis influencer who helps other mothers integrate plant medicine and responsible cannabis use into their busy days juggling careers and children.

Images and video courtesy of My Bud Vase.

Posted-In: Doreen Sullivan High Herstory My Bud VaseCannabis Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.70
-0.005
- 0.04%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.39
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.05
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.98
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Mainstream Payroll Providers Are Dropping Cannabis Businesses: Who's To Blame?

A troubling trend is emerging in the world of cannabis: established payroll and HR companies are suddenly dropping clients in the space, including many who ... read more

Aphria Announces New Board Of Directors, Executive Appointments

By J Rodrigo Safdiye Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced all seven candidates listed in its management information circular were elected as directors at the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Therapix To Reverse Merge With CBD Company, Crispr Gene Editing Therapy Readout