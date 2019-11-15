Clark University Offers Tuition-Free Cannabis Graduate Certificate For Government Employees

Starting January 2020, Clark University will waive tuition for Massachusetts state and municipal employees who wish to pursue a Graduate Certificate in Regulatory Affairs for Cannabis Control.

The legalization of cannabis has opened up a gap in understanding for many public officials regarding the public policy issues of this emerging industry. Given modest budgets within many of these communities, Clark University sought to be a full educational partner with the public sector on this issue.

While the new graduate certificate has attracted national attention, Clark University wants to make sure its local stakeholders are also provided access to the credential. As the cannabis industry is being defined, waiving tuition for municipal and state employees who qualify for admission to this certificate program makes sense, the team explains.

“We have a deep commitment to our colleagues within municipal and state government who are involved in public policy education. We hope this waiver program will enable employees within this sector to upgrade their knowledge so Massachusetts can be seen as a national leader,” said John G. LaBrie, dean of the School of Professional Studies (SPS) and associate provost for professional education at Clark University.

Photo from Clark University's website.