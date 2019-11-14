Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 14, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 4:09pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 1.19%, closing at $3.40.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.7%, closing at $82.55.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 5.56%, to close at $3.80.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares increased by 4.1% to close at $3.35.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 0.46%, to close at $1.02.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 7.04%, to close at $3.30.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 1.12% to close at $4.41.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares dropped by 6.98%, to close at $2.72.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 14.43%, to close at $15.83 after missing revenue and EPS estimates.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 6.59%, eventually closing at $5.53.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 6.06%, eventually closing at $6.82.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 8.5% to close at $0.89.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 6.19% to close at $0.60.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 4.52%, to close at $106.01.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 5.53%, to close at $1.88.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 2.39%, eventually closing at $2.65.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 0.62%, to close at $1.61.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares tumbled by 7.93%, eventually closing at $3.02.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 1.59% to close at $2.47.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares tumbled by 6.22%, eventually closing at $1.51.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5.1% to close at $8.74.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 9.7%, eventually closing at $3.26 after reporting a wider than expected net loss.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares dropped by 2.62%, to close at $0.58.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 5.35%, to close at $19.81.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 11.05% to close at $1.53.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 2.25%, eventually closing at $2.36.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 10.16%, eventually closing at $3.36.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 4.68%, to close at $6.11.

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

