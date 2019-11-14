Cannabis Ads Finally Hitting BuzzFeed, Thrillist And USA Today

Vana, a compliant marketing platform for cannabis and CBD businesses, earlier this week announced a partnership with mainstream publishers such as BuzzFeed, Thrillist and USA Today. As per the agreement, certified cannabis brands and retailers will be allowed to legally advertise on mainstream media properties.

Vana, previously known as Muncheez, verifies the state ID of every company before allowing them onto the Vana platform. To remain compliant, Vana leverages proprietary age-gating, geo-fencing, and state-gating technology to place advertisements for state-licensed cannabis and CBD brands.

“We’re aiming to set the industry standards for cannabis and CBD advertising and serve as the leading compliant marketing platform. Cannabis brands should be able to advertise with confidence while making informed decisions about their marketing spend,” CEO Sheldon Owen said in a statement.

Photo by Javier Hasse.