Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Launching Wednesday with a curated collection of cannabis essentials that cater to women from head to toe, Her Highness offers a dynamic range of thoughtfully reimagined cannabis products for smoking and self-care.

Her Highness seeks to satisfy every woman’s cannabis cravings in a way that’s true to each of their lifestyles, putting then “in sync with the way women live and play,” the company explained.

The line will focus on delivering a clean, trusted experience while addressing all of the pain and pleasure points in a woman's life, including anxiety, menstrual cramps, sexual health, and insomnia.

The brand is launching with:

CBD Facial Oil (250mg of CBD blended with hyaluronic acid and other hydrators)

CBD Pleasure Oil (500mg of CBD blended with Spilanthes Acmella)

Sleeping Beauty CBD vape pen (200mg of CBD to help you drift to sleep)

The Queen's Elixir vape pen (200mg CBD to relieve life's unpleasantries)

A collection of accessories such as a gold lighter, red lips ashtray, and more.

All CBD products are available for purchase on herhighnesscbd.com and will also be available for purchase with THC added in the California market as well.

Meet The Boss Ladies

Founders Allison Krongard and Laura Eisman brought to the table their experience and successes with launching female-minded companies and set out to “reverse the stigma by creating a full-scope, female-forward lifestyle brand for the canna-curious, experienced users, and CBD advocates.”

Krongard explained that, when Eisman and her out to build Her Highness, they looked at their own lifestyles and that of their friends, and considered the many ways that cannabis increases joy in their lives.

“[Cannabis] use has been badly stigmatized and misunderstood,” she said. “The ways that we use cannabis offers many more benefits than getting high, although we love that part too… Our collection is designed to be a welcome mat for cannacurious women as well as a destination for women who already love it.”

Eisman added Her Highness' mission is “much greater than formulating cannabis products for women… We have created a full-scope lifestyle brand that seamlessly welcomes cannabis into a woman’s world, addressing her specific pleasure and pain points, yet also fits a stylish lifestyle.”

The company will educate women through products they can relate to and that speak to them.

“Her Highness is your trusted girlfriend in cannabis," Eisman said.