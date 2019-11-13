HEMPLE, They Call Her Alfie Launch New CBD Love Gel: 'We Have A Whole Lot Of Endocannabinoid Receptors In Our Sexual Tissue'

They Call Her Alfie’s skincare ingredients combined with HEMPLE’s high-quality CBD know-how, create a lightweight "Love Gel" for women, that may be applied prior to sexual activity to help promote a heightened and more sensitive experience.

In addition to an intense physical experience, the CBD within the gel can ease any discomfort and relieve any personal anxieties around sex to help women have the best possible time in the bedroom.

Related Story: New Cannabis Products: Tablets, Smart Storage, Holiday Kits, Softgels, Pre-Rolls, A Child-Resistant Vape

“This is not just another personal lubricant - our new CBD Love Gel really makes things happen," Georgia Branch, co-founder of HEMPLE told Benzinga. "We collaborated with They Call Her Alfie on this as we both share the same promise of bioavailability (fast and effective delivery) to our customers. CBD is the perfect booster to the base formulation of natural aphrodisiacs long jack and fenugreek, plus rejuvenating and hydrating jambu extract and hemp seed oil to care for intimate skin.”

She explained the reason to incorporate CBD into your sex life: “We have a whole lot of endocannabinoid receptors in our sexual tissue. CBD not only helps to increase blood flow but also can alleviate any tension in the area.”