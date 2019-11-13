Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannmart Extends Provincial Business Channel, B2B Market Expected To Continue Growing As A Result
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 13, 2019 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Cannmart Extends Provincial Business Channel, B2B Market Expected To Continue Growing As A Result

By J Rodrigo Safdiye.

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTC: NXTTF) (CSE: N), an online platform for cannabis products, accessories and responsible education, announced Tuesday its subsidiary, CannMart Inc., signed a supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation or OCRC, operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (or OCS).

The OCS is the sole legal online retailer and wholesaler for recreational cannabis for Ontario province.

In addition, CannMart has been registered with the Saskatchewan Liquor & Gaming Authority, allowing for the sale of cannabis products to permitted wholesalers in the Province of Saskatchewan. The company also announced recently a purchase order with the Province of British Columbia for pre-rolled cannabis products.

Related Story: GrowGeneration Reports $1.8M Year-Over-Year Increase In Net Income

"Working directly with the provincial governments represents a significant market opportunity for us," said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste Technologies. "We look forward to being part of the value chain for OCS and SLGA as we expand our presence in this sector."

Namaste is seeking comparable settlements with other provincial government agencies.

Additionally, Namaste has entered into a services agreement with Native Ads Inc. under which Native Ads will provide and manage a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Posted-In: CannMartCannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NXTTF)

Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market
The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Hexo See Big Losses, While Psychedelics And Hemp Thrive
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.35
-0.2995
- 3.91%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.41
-0.4489
- 3.49%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.11
-0.452
- 2.44%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.00
0.04
+ 0.01%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Launching Wednesday with a curated collection of cannabis essentials that cater to women from head to toe, Her Highness offers a dynamic range of ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

A New Blockchain-Powered Online Research Community For Cannabis Pays You To Contribute

Measure Protocol, a blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has teamed up with Broccoli to build an online research community for cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

2 Takes On SmileDirectClub's First Quarterly Print As Public Company