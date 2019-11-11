Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GrowGeneration Reports $1.8M Year-Over-Year Increase In Net Income
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 11, 2019 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
GrowGeneration Reports $1.8M Year-Over-Year Increase In Net Income

By J Rodrigo Safdiye.

GrowGeneration Corp. (OTC: GRWG), a chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, reported third-quarter net income of $1,049,699 Monday. 

That's a $1.8-million increase over the net loss of $784,573 that GrowGeneration reported in the same period last year.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $2,046,730 was a $2.1-million increase over an adjusted EBITDA loss of $71,584 one year ago. 

Third-quarter GAAP earnings were 3 cents per share.

The retailer posted quarterly revenue of $13.4 million. 

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019, revenue was $54.3 million versus $19.9 million for the same period in 2018.

"The company's third-quarter financial results reflect our continued focus on revenue growth and EBITDA expansion. We continue to invest in technology and infrastructure while improving the financial performance of the company in all areas. Revenue was up 159% year over year to $21.8 million," co-founder and CEO Darren Lampert said in a press release. 

GrowGeneration shares were down 3.56% at $4.60 at the time of publication. 

Related Links: 

'We Expect Accelerated Growth': Lake Street Sees Perfect Cannabis Play In GrowGeneration

Former Home Depot CEO Joins GrowGeneration As A Strategic Advisor

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRWG)

'We Expect Accelerated Growth': Lake Street Sees Perfect Cannabis Play In GrowGeneration
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2019
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 25, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.89
-0.2784
- 3.41%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.19
-0.4422
- 2.25%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.38
-0.2375
- 1.74%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.41
-0.52
- 0.17%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs. The job board launched with 1,500 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PreMarket Prep Recap: Looking Under The Hood Of The S&P 500 Index