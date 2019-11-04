Market Overview

'A Recipe For Success': Cookies Cannabis Brand Enters Nevada Market With Flower One Partnership
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTC: FLOOF) announced Monday it has partnered with the California-based cannabis brand Cookies to produce its products and sell them across Nevada starting early in 2020. 

The cannabis cultivator said all of Cookies’ brands will be be produced, including Cookies, Runtz and Minntz, Poerzzzup and Grandiflora. 

"We are thrilled to bring Cookies to Nevada," Kellen O'Keefe, chief strategy officer at Flower One, said in a statement.

"Berner and the team at Cookies have done an incredible job building one of the most recognizable brands in cannabis. Pairing Cookies with our industry-leading cultivation and manufacturing is a recipe for success and a testament to our team's abilities to deliver consistent premium cannabis at scale."

Berner, the rapper and entrepreneur who co-founded Cookies, said the brand has always had its eye on Nevada. 

"When it came to cannabis cultivation and production, it was clear that Flower One was the leader in Nevada. Nevada's consumers deserve the real Cookies experience and we are confident in Flower One's ability to deliver," he said in a statement. 

Flower One’s shares closed Friday’s market session down 2.5% at $1.17 per share.

Photo courtesy of Flower One. 

Posted-In: Berner cookies Kellen O'KeefeCannabis News Contracts Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

