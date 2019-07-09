Flower One Holdings, La Vida Verde Partner Up To Produce Edibles In Nevada Market

Flower One Holdings Inc (OTC: FLOOF) announced a long-term licensing partnership with La Vida Verde to produce edibles and tinctures for the Nevada cannabis market.

La Vida Verde is a popular California-based and health-focused brand that uses high-quality, vegan, organic, gluten-free and paleo-friendly ingredients to produce cannabis-infused edibles and tinctures.

The addition of a new Brand Partner to Flower One's portfolio will allow it to diversify the offerings for Nevada's dispensaries and consumers.

Moreover, the licensing agreement marks La Vida Verde's first expansion outside California.

La Vida Verde will release three cannabis tinctures later this summer and three gummy candies, all of which will also be made available in Nevada by the end of 2019.

