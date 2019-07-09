Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Flower One Holdings, La Vida Verde Partner Up To Produce Edibles In Nevada Market
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Flower One Holdings Inc (OTC: FLOOF) announced a long-term licensing partnership with La Vida Verde to produce edibles and tinctures for the Nevada cannabis market.

La Vida Verde is a popular California-based and health-focused brand that uses high-quality, vegan, organic, gluten-free and paleo-friendly ingredients to produce cannabis-infused edibles and tinctures. 

The addition of a new Brand Partner to Flower One's portfolio will allow it to diversify the offerings for Nevada's dispensaries and consumers. 

Moreover, the licensing agreement marks La Vida Verde's first expansion outside California. 

La Vida Verde will release three cannabis tinctures later this summer and three gummy candies, all of which will also be made available in Nevada by the end of 2019.

Related Links:

Australian Medicinal Cannabis Producer THC Global Obtains Manufacturing License

OrganiGram Announces Proprietary Technology For Cannabis-Infused Edibles

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: edibles La Vida Verde NevadaCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLOOF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

MariMed (MRMD)
$1.94
0.106
+ 5.78%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.63
-0.205
- 5.35%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.22
0.2669
+ 4.48%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.80
-0.125
- 4.27%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.37
-0.0697
- 2.86%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.47
-0.0679
- 2.68%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.90
-0.18
- 2.54%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.22
0.195
+ 2.43%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.29
-0.155
- 2.08%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.86
-0.14
- 2%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.38
0.275
+ 1.82%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.85
-0.2711
- 1.79%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.16
-0.1765
- 1.71%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$38.80
-0.67
- 1.7%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$175.92
2.77
+ 1.6%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$4.98
-0.0801
- 1.58%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.30
-0.3254
- 1.44%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.45
-0.1844
- 1.35%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.43
-0.03
- 1.22%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.98
-0.06
- 1.19%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$126.19
1.43
+ 1.15%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.51
-0.59
- 0.59%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.10
-0.16
- 0.51%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.29
-0.1596
- 0.35%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.53
-0.33
- 0.11%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.76
-0.0059
- 0.09%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Weekly Fuel Report, 7-9